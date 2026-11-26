Pemex says its debt is at historic lows. The big loans still come due in 2030, and state help is shrinking.

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MEXICO · ENERGY

Reports on Pemex’s third-quarter 2026 filing say the Mexican state oil company owes Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan about 201,174 million pesos (about US$10.3 billion). Pemex reported results on Friday 30 October 2026 and sent its communiqué to the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) that day.

For US readers the exposure is direct, because three of the largest US banks hold more than half of Pemex’s loans from banks and financial firms. Reports on the filing say about 85% of their loans is long term and falls due in 2030.

Key Facts Who Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, owes three US banks 201,174 million pesos (about US$10.3 billion).

Loans About 85% of the three banks’ loans is long term and falls due in 2030.

Support The 2027 federal transfer is about 81,100 million pesos (about US$4.1 billion), 70% below 2026.

Next Over half of Pemex’s debt falls due from July 2030, about 731.5 billion pesos (about US$37.3 billion).

As of 26 November 2026, 13:30 GMT

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Pemex says its debt is at historic lows. The big loans still come due in 2030, and state help is shrinking.

In August 2025 President Claudia Sheinbaum told a press conference: “By 2027 Pemex will not need support from the Finance Ministry… Pemex stands on its own” (our translation).

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That was the promise behind the plan now under scrutiny. On Tuesday 8 September 2026 Finance Minister Edgar Amador gave the Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, the government’s 2027 budget plan.

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It includes a federal transfer to Pemex of about 81,100 million pesos (about US$4.1 billion) to pay scheduled debt repayments and bank loans taken in earlier years. That is about 70% less than the roughly 272,000 million pesos (about US$13.9 billion) assigned for 2026, at estimated 2027 prices.

The plan shows a Pemex financial surplus of about 95,000 million pesos (about US$4.8 billion) from its own effort plus the transfer. The Finance Ministry says the support depends on an equal improvement in Pemex’s own balance, so the combined deficit does not widen.

The Chamber of Deputies has since passed the 2027 budget in November, but we have not confirmed whether the final decree kept the transfer figure.

File photo (2009): the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies. Photo: Thelmadatter, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pemex tells a calmer story in its own third-quarter communiqué, filed with the BMV on 30 October 2026. Its financial debt stood at US$77.6 billion at the end of September 2026, which Pemex says is “staying at historically low levels” (our translation).

That is a cut of close to US$8 billion from the end of 2025 and of more than US$28 billion from 2018, the company said. Operating earnings before interest, tax and depreciation (EBITDA) were about 124 billion pesos (about US$6.3 billion) in the quarter.

Revenue rose 28.5% to about 487 billion pesos (about US$24.9 billion), Pemex reported. All peso figures here are converted at 19.594 pesos per US$, the RT market-data close of 25 November 2026.

Pemex’s loans from banks and financial firms total about 388 billion pesos (about US$19.8 billion), reports on the filing say. Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan are each owed about 67,058 million pesos (about US$3.4 billion), together 51.85% of those loans.

The loans to the three US banks were reported in detail on 17 November. Their timing matters more, because the debt calendar bunches toward the end of the decade.

IMCO, a Mexican think tank (Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad), mapped that calendar in “Pemex en la mira, third quarter 2026”, a report published in early November 2026. At 30 September 2026, 8.1% of Pemex’s gross financial debt, or 111.7 billion pesos (about US$5.7 billion), fell due in the second half of 2026.

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Another 39.0%, or 539.3 billion pesos (about US$27.5 billion), falls due between January 2027 and June 2030. The remaining 52.9%, or 731.5 billion pesos (about US$37.3 billion), comes due from July 2030 onward.

IMCO also tracked the state money behind that debt. In the first nine months of 2026 the government gave Pemex 136.5 billion pesos (about US$7.0 billion) in capital contributions, 64.1% less than a year earlier.

The same period of 2025 had brought 380.1 billion pesos (about US$19.4 billion). Since 2019 total federal support has reached 1.91 trillion pesos (about US$97 billion), of which 1.53 trillion pesos (about US$78 billion) were capital contributions.

IMCO heads this section “Ocho años de dependencia presupuestal”, or eight years of budget dependence (our translation). It writes that eight years after the programme began in 2019, “the company still receives public money to pay its obligations” (our translation).

Pemex’s third-quarter communiqué does not say how it will repay or refinance the loans due from 2030. That leaves the maturity table, and the promise of 2025, as the yardstick for what comes next.

The next dated test is July 2030, when the last 52.9% of Pemex’s debt starts to fall due, according to IMCO’s table. Until then, the final 2027 budget decree will show how much federal money Pemex receives.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Pemex’s biggest bank loans come due?

Reports on the filing say most of the long-term loans are not due for several years. Pemex has not said how it will repay or refinance them.

Is Mexico still paying to support Pemex?

Yes. The 2027 plan keeps a federal transfer, tied to Pemex improving its own balance.

Why does this matter to US readers?

Three large US banks are among Pemex’s biggest bank creditors, so how Pemex handles its repayments touches US lenders directly.

Further reading: Pemex defends losses to hold fuel prices · Pemex plans US$97 billion investment to 2030

More: Mexico news

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

Sources: Pemex communiqué on third-quarter 2026 results, filed with the BMV, 30 October 2026; Pemex third-quarter 2026 report, filed with the BMV; Finance Ministry, 2027 budget plan, 8 September 2026; IMCO, Pemex en la mira, third quarter 2026 (published 3 November 2026); exchange rate RT, 25 November 2026.

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