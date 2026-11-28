The dates come from Panama’s Labour Code and the 2026 calendars of the stock exchange and a private bank. Anything not yet published is marked “not yet confirmed”.

The Casco Viejo old town of Panama City, a past Carnival venue. File photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC licence).

Guide: Panama

Panama has two fixed national days of rest in December 2026, Tuesday 8 December (Mother’s Day) and Friday 25 December (Christmas), plus Monday 21 December, which replaces the Sunday 20 December National Day of Mourning. New Year’s Day follows on Friday 1 January 2027, and Panama’s stock exchange also shuts on Thursday 24 and Thursday 31 December.

For travellers and investors, the practical effect is that the exchange is closed on five weekdays in the month: 8, 21, 24, 25 and 31 December. Bank branch hours on 24 and 31 December are not yet confirmed, so check with your own bank before you plan a transaction.

Key Facts Days off. Tuesday 8 December, Friday 25 December 2026 and Friday 1 January 2027 are rest days.

Mourning. Sunday 20 December is a day of mourning; rest moves to Monday 21 December.

Stock exchange. Latinex, Panama’s stock exchange, is closed on 8, 21, 24, 25 and 31 December.

Not yet confirmed. Bank and public-office hours on 24 and 31 December; all 1 January 2027 closures.

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The dates come from Panama’s Labour Code and the 2026 calendars of the stock exchange and a private bank. Anything not yet published is marked “not yet confirmed”.

Panama Holiday Dates, December 2026 to 1 January 2027

Each card gives the date, its legal status and what is confirmed to close. Where no official body has yet published a decision, the card says “not yet confirmed”.

National holiday (fixed date) Tuesday 8 December 2026: Mother’s Day Legal basis: Article 46 of the Labour Code (Código de Trabajo) lists 8 December as a mandatory day of rest for national holiday or mourning.

Article 46 of the Labour Code (Código de Trabajo) lists 8 December as a mandatory day of rest for national holiday or mourning. Stock exchange: Latinex (the exchange) and Latinclear (its central securities depository, the record of who owns shares) are closed.

Latinex (the exchange) and Latinclear (its central securities depository, the record of who owns shares) are closed. Banks: listed as a non-business day on the 2026 calendar of Global Bank, a Panamanian private bank, for the ACH (Automated Clearing House) interbank payment network.

listed as a non-business day on the 2026 calendar of Global Bank, a Panamanian private bank, for the ACH (Automated Clearing House) interbank payment network. Other sectors: Government offices, shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites: no 2026 closure order or opening list found, so not yet confirmed.

Day of rest moved from a Sunday (national) Monday 21 December 2026: replaces Sunday 20 December Legal basis: Law 291 of 2022 makes 20 December the National Day of Mourning for the 1989 US invasion, a day of mandatory rest. Article 47 of the Labour Code says that when such a day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday becomes the mandatory rest day.

Law 291 of 2022 makes 20 December the National Day of Mourning for the 1989 US invasion, a day of mandatory rest. Article 47 of the Labour Code says that when such a day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday becomes the mandatory rest day. Stock exchange: Latinex lists Monday 21 December as an extension of the Day of Mourning, with Latinex and Latinclear closed.

Latinex lists Monday 21 December as an extension of the Day of Mourning, with Latinex and Latinclear closed. Banks: Global Bank’s 2026 ACH calendar lists 21 December as a non-business day.

Global Bank’s 2026 ACH calendar lists 21 December as a non-business day. Other sectors: Government offices, shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites: no 2026 closure order or opening list found, so not yet confirmed.

File photo, 2009. The tower and ruins at Panamá Viejo, the old city of Panama City. (Photo: Editorpana, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Year-End Bank and Stock Exchange Schedule

Latinex is closed on five weekdays in December: 8, 21, 24, 25 and 31 December. On Thursday 31 December only Latinclear works, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Panama time, while Latinex stays shut.

For banks, the only 2026 calendar we could read lists 8, 21 and 25 December as non-business days and 24 and 31 December as special-hours days. Each bank sets its own opening hours, so a branch may close earlier on the two special days than on a normal Thursday.

Latinex says its international market desk “will be available to assist you remotely” (our translation) from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Panamanian holidays, except on the days it labels New Year’s Day, Good Friday and Christmas. Its 24 December row is labelled Navidad (Christmas) and its 31 December row Año Nuevo (New Year), so the desk may be closed on those two days as well, which Latinex does not state.

What This Means for Visitors and Residents

A visitor who needs a bank counter should ask the bank about Tuesday 8 December, Monday 21 December and Friday 25 December, which are non-business days on one bank’s interbank-payment calendar, and about 24 and 31 December. Ask the bank whether cards and online banking are affected on the closed days.

Employees who work on a national holiday or day of mourning are owed a 150% surcharge on the ordinary day’s pay under Article 49 of the Labour Code. Because the 21 December rest day exists only because 20 December falls on a Sunday, ask your employer or the Ministry of Labour (MITRADEL, the labour regulator) how it will be handled.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

For investors, the five closed weekdays mean Panamanian securities do not trade on those dates, and on 31 December only Latinclear works, for half a day. Our Panama coverage and the Panama City page track changes, and our November events guide for Panama City is a companion.

What Is Not Yet Confirmed

The public-office schedule for 24 and 31 December 2026 is open, because Decree No. 37 of 5 December 2025, which closed offices at noon on both days, applied to 2025 only, and Decree No. 38 of the same date covers only local holidays in 2026. We also could not find 2027 calendars from the exchange or the bank.

We will update this guide when a 2026 decree, a bank notice or the exchange’s 2027 calendar appears. Until then, treat every “not yet confirmed” line as open rather than as a closure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is 24 December a public holiday in Panama?

No. Article 46 of the Labour Code does not list it, though the stock exchange is closed that day.

Is Monday 21 December 2026 a day off in Panama?

Yes. The National Day of Mourning falls on Sunday 20 December, so Article 47 of the Labour Code makes the following Monday a mandatory rest day.

Are Panama’s banks open on 31 December 2026?

Not yet confirmed. Global Bank lists special hours for the day, and each bank sets its own closing time.

Is 1 January 2027 a holiday in Panama?

Yes. Article 46 lists New Year’s Day, and it falls on a Friday in 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Christmas Eve (not a national holiday) Thursday 24 December 2026 Legal basis: Article 46 does not list 24 December, so it is a normal working day in law.

Article 46 does not list 24 December, so it is a normal working day in law. Stock exchange: Latinex and Latinclear are closed, according to the exchange’s 2026 holiday calendar.

Latinex and Latinclear are closed, according to the exchange’s 2026 holiday calendar. Banks: Global Bank marks the date as special hours; the closing time is not yet confirmed.

Global Bank marks the date as special hours; the closing time is not yet confirmed. Public offices: a decree for 24 and 31 December 2025 ended the public-office day at noon; no 2026 decree has been found, so not yet confirmed.

National holiday (fixed date) Friday 25 December 2026: Christmas Legal basis: Article 46 of the Labour Code lists 25 December.

Article 46 of the Labour Code lists 25 December. Stock exchange: Latinex and Latinclear are closed.

Latinex and Latinclear are closed. Banks: a non-business day on Global Bank’s 2026 ACH calendar.

New Year’s Eve (not a national holiday) Thursday 31 December 2026 Legal basis: Article 46 does not list 31 December.

Article 46 does not list 31 December. Stock exchange: Latinex is closed, while Latinclear works from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Panama time (UTC−5, five hours behind UTC).

Latinex is closed, while Latinclear works from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Panama time (UTC−5, five hours behind UTC). Banks: Global Bank marks the date as special hours; the closing time is not yet confirmed.

Global Bank marks the date as special hours; the closing time is not yet confirmed. Public offices: not yet confirmed; no 2026 decree for the day has been found.

National holiday (fixed date) Friday 1 January 2027: New Year’s Day Legal basis: Article 46 of the Labour Code lists 1 January.

Article 46 of the Labour Code lists 1 January. Stock exchange: not yet confirmed, because we could not find a 2027 exchange calendar; Latinex and Latinclear were closed on 1 January 2026.

not yet confirmed, because we could not find a 2027 exchange calendar; Latinex and Latinclear were closed on 1 January 2026. Banks: not yet confirmed; we could not find a 2027 Global Bank calendar.

not yet confirmed; we could not find a 2027 Global Bank calendar. Other sectors: Government offices, shops, supermarkets, public transport and tourist sites: no 2026 closure order or opening list found, so not yet confirmed.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →