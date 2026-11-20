Customs says the cargo is now with the criminal police, and the owner, destination and purpose of the explosives have not been made public.

Trucks and shipping containers wait in a lot in Cotonou, the city that handles most of Benin's foreign trade. File photo, 2024. (Photo: Adoscam, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Benin: Security

Benin’s customs service seized 480 sticks of explosives, with an estimated weight of nearly a tonne, from a car abandoned by its driver at Bétérou, in northern Benin, at about 2 a.m. on Monday 9 November 2026. The Directorate-General of Customs of Benin described the haul in a bulletin covering three seizures in two weeks.

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Customs says the Toyota Avensis was coming from Nigeria and that the driver fled, so no arrest has been announced. Bétérou is a town in the Tchaourou commune of Borgou department, on Benin’s northern side.

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Key Facts What. 480 sticks of explosives, estimated at nearly a tonne, found in an abandoned Toyota Avensis.

Where. Bétérou, Tchaourou commune, Borgou department, northern Benin; customs says the car came from Nigeria.

Who. Customs’ territorial surveillance bureau (BSTD), led by Colonel Marcellin Laourou.

Status. Driver fled; cargo handed to the criminal police directorate; no arrest announced.

As of. 20 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

Customs says the cargo is now with the criminal police, and the owner, destination and purpose of the explosives have not been made public.

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Customs says its agents acted on intelligence about explosives being trafficked from Nigeria. They set up an ambush on the road, and the driver fled, abandoning the car and its load.

The cargo went to the Directorate of the Criminal Police, which is investigating. Customs has not said what type of explosive the sticks were, who owned them or where they were headed, and the bulletin does not link them to any group.

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It is not the first such haul in the region this year. On 22 July 2026, customs agents in the Atacora-Donga region stopped a vehicle from Togo carrying ten bags of explosives, nearly 500 kilograms, before it reached Malanville on the Niger border.

The driver fled.

File photo, March 2017: farmland at the foot of the Atacora range in north-west Benin. Photo: Ji-Elle, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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On 20 June 2026 agents at Bétérou itself seized 3,000 12-gauge shotgun cartridges from a vehicle travelling from Djougou to Parakou. The driver tried to escape but was arrested, and the ammunition went to the competent authorities.

In its July statement customs described its security role “in a context marked by the resurgence of the terrorist threat”. That statement concerned the Atacora-Donga seizure and was not about the Bétérou cargo.

The same bulletin reports two other operations. Agents stopped a motorbike at Ekpè, near the southern coast, on 24 October with 164.05 kilograms of drugs, and on 8 November they found US$60,100 strapped to the body of a traveller from Togo at Godomey, near Cotonou.

The bulletin credits a strategy set by Director General Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou, which puts intelligence, anticipation and cooperation between security services ahead of fixed posts. It says the unit’s earlier operations at Glazoué and Bassila fit the same pattern.

Customs says the three cases show a change in method, with the service no longer waiting at border posts but acting on intelligence inside the country. The next sign will be whether the criminal police find the driver or trace the explosives to a buyer, which would show if they were meant for mining, crime or armed groups.

More from Benin and across Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has anyone been arrested over the explosives?

Not so far. The driver ran away, and customs has handed the cargo to the criminal police to establish where it came from and where it was going.

What is the BSTD?

It is a unit of Benin’s customs service that works on intelligence and patrols inside the national territory rather than only at border posts.

Sources: Benin Directorate-General of Customs, bulletin on the BSTD seizures at Ekpè, Godomey and Bétérou (https://douanes.gouv.bj); customs statements of 22 July 2026 (Atacora-Donga explosives) and 20 June 2026 (Bétérou cartridges).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error