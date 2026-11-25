Naspers’s finance chief says its South African news arm, now digital-first, should return to profit after a restructuring. He did not say when.

Cape Town City Hall (opened 1905) above the Grand Parade; municipal councils like Cape Town's are elected on 4 November. File photo, not a grant pay point. Photo: Martinvl / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Business: South Africa

Media24, the South African news publisher behind the English-language site News24 and the Afrikaans-language site Netwerk24, is on course to grow and move back into profit, its parent company’s finance chief said on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Nico Marais, chief financial officer of Naspers, the Cape Town based internet and media investment group, gave no date for the turnaround.

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For readers abroad, the comment matters mainly to South African news readers and Naspers shareholders. It signals the possible end of a drag on a group in which Media24 is only a small part.

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Key Facts Who. Nico Marais, chief financial officer of Naspers, the Cape Town media and internet group.

What. Media24, Naspers’s South African news publisher, is set to grow and return to profit.

Where. South Africa; Naspers published half-year results on 25 November 2026.

Open. No date for a return to profit, and the size of remaining restructuring is unknown.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:44 GMT.

Naspers’s finance chief says its South African news arm, now digital-first, should return to profit after a restructuring. He did not say when.

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Marais spoke as Naspers published results for the six months to 30 September 2026. He is chief financial officer of both Naspers and Prosus.

Prosus is the internet investment group in which Naspers is the majority owner. Marais described a business in transition: it had moved “from a traditional print business into a digital news media outlet”, and the group had divested print and distribution.

He linked part of the pain to the group’s exit from school textbooks. “We exited our school textbook business and that triggered certain restructuring and retrenchment charges,” Marais said.

File photo: The Sandton business district of Johannesburg seen from a distance. Photo: Bizcallers, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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He then set out what he expects next: “The core news business is now essentially a digital-first business, and that’s the trajectory.” He added that the big restructuring elements are, he hopes, behind the business, and that profitability and cash flow should improve from here.

Marais gave no date for a return to profit. Naspers has also not said how large the remaining restructuring is.

On the half-year figures reported with the results, Media24 revenue rose 7% to US$48 million from US$45 million a year earlier, although it fell 2% in local currency, the South African rand. The Naspers release we could open does not break out Media24.

The adjusted loss before interest and tax, a measure of operating loss, was US$11 million against US$9 million a year earlier. Paywall subscribers to News24 and Netwerk24 reached 217,320, up 2.8% from 211,321 a year earlier but below the 221,872 recorded at March 2026.

In its own half-year media release of 25 November, Naspers credited other businesses for the group’s performance. Marais said OLX had expanded its margins to 51%, iFood Pago had become a material profit contributor for the first time, and PayU had continued to scale its profitability.

OLX is the group’s online classifieds business, iFood Pago the payments arm of the Brazilian food-delivery platform iFood, and PayU the group’s payments business. Media24 is a small part of Naspers, and Marais’s comment is about stopping a drag at that unit, not about the group’s core earnings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Naspers finance chief say about Media24?

Nico Marais said Media24 is on course to grow and return to profit now that its print and textbook restructuring is largely behind it. He gave no date for the return to profit.

What is Media24?

Media24 is the South African news publishing business of the Naspers group, and it runs the digital titles News24 and Netwerk24. It has moved from a print business to a digital-first one.

Who is affected by the turnaround?

South African news readers and Naspers shareholders are the people most directly affected. For US readers the direct consequence is low.

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