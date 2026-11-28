Namibia wants oil production by 2030, but the rules that would protect its right to regulate are still being written while foreign investors wait for a decision.

File photo, 2017. The Tintenpalast, the Ink Palace that houses Namibia's Parliament, seen across the Parliament Gardens in Windhoek. (Photo: Zairon, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Namibia

A new study from the University of Cambridge warns that Namibia’s race for oil could leave the state open to costly lawsuits from foreign investors. The Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) Africa Programme published it in the week of 9 November 2026, before the Venus oilfield, Namibia’s biggest project, has been approved.

The risk centres on investor-state dispute settlement, a system that lets a foreign company sue a government directly before an international arbitration panel instead of in the country’s own courts. For US readers the investors in question are oil majors such as the French group TotalEnergies and Britain’s Shell, whose shares Americans can buy.

Key Facts Who. Cambridge’s CISL Africa Programme, Namibia’s government and French oil major TotalEnergies.

What. A study warns investment treaties could expose Namibia to costly foreign-investor lawsuits.

Where. Namibia, where TotalEnergies’ Venus oil discovery and a new petroleum law are both pending.

When. Study published the week of 9 November 2026; Venus decision targeted for 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

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Namibia wants oil production by 2030, but the rules that would protect its right to regulate are still being written while foreign investors wait for a decision.

The study, titled “The Black Gold Rush in Namibia and Its Implications for the Investor-State Dispute Settlement”, was led by analyst Sikho Luthango. According to Richard Calland, who directs the programme, it “highlights how existing investment treaties and domestic legislation may expose Namibia to costly disputes and constrain its ability to regulate in the public interest”.

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Calland writes that scholars call a further effect “regulatory chill”: the prospect of costly arbitration may discourage governments from adopting or strengthening public interest regulation. In other words, a country may hold back a law because it fears a lawsuit.

Calland, emeritus associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town, set out the stakes in a commentary on 18 November 2026. He directs the CISL Africa Programme that published the study, so he is not a neutral voice.

File photo, 2017: Walvis Bay Airport from the air, with the Namib desert behind the Atlantic coastal town in Namibia’s Erongo region. Photo: Olga Ernst and Hp. Baumeler, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Calland wrote that Namibia “faces an important strategic challenge on how to safeguard its policy space to pursue a just energy transition while navigating international investment obligations and attracting responsible investment”. He added that the government has signalled ambitions to begin oil production by 2030.

Friction with TotalEnergies is not new. In February 2026 Namibia’s energy ministry said it would not recognise the company’s planned purchase of a stake in the offshore licence PEL 104, citing procedural problems, and TotalEnergies replied that it “always respects the laws and processes in the countries where it operates”.

The biggest test is Venus, TotalEnergies’ offshore oil discovery. The company said in April 2026 that it was aiming for a final investment decision, the formal commitment of capital, in 2026, after an earlier target of 2025.

Kornelia Shilunga, special adviser and head of the upstream petroleum unit in the Namibian Presidency, confirmed in comments reported on 15 October 2026 that talks with the company continue. Asked whether a decision would come this year, she said: “That’s a question for Total.”

Patrick Pouyanne, TotalEnergies’ chief executive, said in September 2026 that he was “optimistic everybody wants” the project to go ahead. Namibian officials have signalled ambitions to start oil production by 2030, according to Calland.

Jenik Radon, a lawyer and adjunct professor at Columbia University in New York, told the oil and gas symposium of the Bank of Namibia, the central bank, in late September 2026: “Do not accept a stabilisation clause, ever.” A stabilisation clause is a contract term meant to shield an investor from later changes in a country’s laws that harm the company, and Radon said of it: “It has a chilling effect on laws.”

Radon also said Namibia could benefit from delaying TotalEnergies’ decision on Venus so it can prepare its legal framework. We found no published terms for the Venus deal, including whether it carries a stabilisation or arbitration clause.

Angelique Peake, head of oil and gas at Rand Merchant Bank, a South African lender, answered Radon at the same symposium. “For the kind of commitment [that Total is making], investors need some kind of stability,” she said.

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Peake said a stabilisation clause “can provide that assurance for investors, but it is not the only option”, and that “it is very important from a Namibian perspective that we don’t get railroaded by investors”. She said Namibia cannot afford to delay the decision massively because “growth [in Namibia] is under pressure”.

Rob Davies, South Africa’s former trade and industry minister, spoke at the launch of the report. In Calland’s account, Davies said investors had used treaty clauses meant to protect against expropriation, meaning seizure of property, to challenge national regulation, and that South Africa has sought to let such provisions lapse as they fall due.

Namibia is rewriting its own rules at the same time. According to the law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s oil and gas alert of 28 October 2026, the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, approved the Petroleum Amendment Bill in principle at second reading on Tuesday 20 October 2026, with 50 members voting in favour.

The bill would create an Upstream Petroleum Unit in the Office of the President, taking over powers now held by the energy minister. Calland wrote that the government argues this will improve decision-making, while critics warn it weakens independent oversight.

Committee stage and third reading remain, so the bill is not yet law, and the date of the third reading is not confirmed. The study describes a risk, and we found no investor claim filed against Namibia.

The Venus decision is the next marker to watch: TotalEnergies said in April it was aiming for 2026, and talks were still unresolved in mid-October, according to Shilunga. The full CISL report was not available to us, so the passages quoted from it come from Calland’s commentary.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is investor-state dispute settlement?

It is a system that lets a foreign company sue a government before an international tribunal instead of in local courts. Its supporters say it protects investment, while critics say the threat of claims can shape the laws a country dares to pass.

Has any company sued Namibia over oil?

We found no claim filed against Namibia. The study describes a risk that grows as the legal framework and big contracts take shape.

Is the Petroleum Amendment Bill already law?

No. It cleared second reading, but committee stage and third reading are still to come.

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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