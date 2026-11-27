Dike repairs after Mozambique’s January floods are running behind, and the mayor of Xai-Xai says about 30,000 people remain exposed.

File photo: a flooded street in Xai-Xai during the 2000 floods (Medici con l'Africa Cuamm, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

DISASTERS · MOZAMBIQUE

Almost five months after Mozambique began emergency repairs on flood-damaged dikes and canals in Gaza province, much of the work is still unfinished. Ossemane Adamo, mayor of the southern city of Xai-Xai, said on 26 November that only 8 of 16 breaches in the city’s river dike have been closed.

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The works were due to end in March, he said, but rain keeps stopping crews because the repairs use clay. Adamo warned that if the Limpopo River rises with the current rains, “we could have problems” (translated from Portuguese).

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Key Facts Who Ossemane Adamo, mayor of Xai-Xai, the capital of Gaza province in southern Mozambique.

What 8 of 16 breaches in the city dike are closed, and 12 breaches hit the Chókwè irrigation scheme.

Risk About 30,000 people in Xai-Xai could be hit directly if the Limpopo River rises.

When Statements of 26 November 2026; emergency works began on 2 July 2026.

As of 27 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Dike repairs after Mozambique’s January floods are running behind, and the mayor of Xai-Xai says about 30,000 people remain exposed.

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Adamo said other cuts remain in dikes at Ponela and Chilaulene, also in Gaza province. He estimated that about 15,000 people in Xai-Xai’s low-lying downtown, the Baixa, and 15,000 more in the Nguluzane administrative post could be hit directly by new floods.

Inland, in Chókwè district of Gaza province, damage is also hurting an irrigation scheme that can water more than 33,000 hectares. Narciso Nhamuhuco, the district administrator, said the scheme suffered 12 breaches and has a canal network of about 1,000 kilometres.

Municipal Council building in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, 2013 (file photo: A Verdade, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Nhamuhuco said repairs should cover the secondary canals as well as the main ones. He said the damage affects about 12,000 farmers, organised in 33 associations.

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Alfeu Cuna, governor of Gaza province, admitted that the works under way are still insufficient. He named Chiguidela and other parts of Chókwè as places receiving “mild” interventions and said a survey for another locality was complete and a request for support had gone to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Cuna gave no cost estimate for the damage, saying he did not have concrete data. He added that he knew the Ministry of Agriculture had made a survey, but could not say more.

The repairs began on Thursday 2 July 2026, when Fernando Rafael, Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, launched them in Xai-Xai. The budget is more than 990 million meticais, Mozambique’s currency (about US$15.7 million at 63.2 per dollar, the RT market rate of 2 July, RT being a market-data provider), with contracts running nine months.

They cover dikes in the Limpopo, Incomati and Buzi river basins and repairs at the Massingir and Macarretane dams. Rafael said the Xai-Xai dike should protect about 150,000 people and 20,000 hectares, and called the works of “high social and economic impact” (translated).

The danger does not depend on local rain alone. The World Bank, the global lender that backs Mozambique’s dike and dam programme, said on 28 May 2026 that more than half of the country’s fresh water originates upstream, outside its borders, and that floods and droughts cost about 6.7% of GDP a year.

This season may be drier. FEWS NET, a famine early-warning network, forecast below-average rainfall across much of southern Africa in the 2026/27 season because of El Niño, a Pacific warming that shifts rain patterns, and extreme heat.

Rain is what stalled the clay repairs in the first place, the mayor said. Adamo warned of problems if the Limpopo River rises with the current rains.

The mayor’s March deadline cannot be matched to the 2 July launch date. The finish date is therefore not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Xai-Xai’s dikes still a risk?

Half of the breaches in the city dike are still open, and the repair material cannot be laid in the rain. The danger returns whenever the Limpopo River rises.

Will a dry El Niño season remove the danger?

Not entirely. A river fed from upstream can still rise even when local rain is below normal.

Sources: Statements of Gaza provincial and local officials (Ossemane Adamo, Narciso Nhamuhuco, Alfeu Cuna), 26 November 2026, known from one Mozambican daily report, no official transcript published; Ministry of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, launch of emergency works, 2 July 2026; World Bank, “Making water work in Mozambique”, 28 May 2026, https://www.worldbank.org/en/news/feature/2026/05/28/making-water-work-in-mozambique-for-economic-growth-people-food-and-the-planet; FEWS NET, Southern Africa outlook for the 2026/27 season (fews.net); RT USD/MZN rate, 2 July 2026.

More: Mozambique news

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