The jump comes from food and fuel rather than from a broad rise in everyday costs. That is why the underlying measure moved far less.

The Hassan Tower in Rabat, Morocco's capital, photographed on 1 November 2025. File photo, not from the event. (Photo: Timothy A. Gonsalves, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MOROCCO · ECONOMY · BRIEF

Morocco’s shopping bills jumped in October, with consumer prices up 0.8% in one month and 1.9% on a year earlier. The High Commission for Planning (HCP), the state statistics office, published the figures on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Vegetables and fuel led the rise. The annual rate is now almost four times September’s 0.5%.

Key Facts The country Morocco, a North African economy with a free trade agreement with the United States.

The prices Consumer prices rose 0.8% in October from September and 1.9% from October 2025.

The drivers Vegetables rose 6.8% and fuel 5.0% in a single month.

The core Underlying inflation, which leaves out volatile items, stands at 1.0% over twelve months.

As of Monday 23 November 2026.

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The jump comes from food and fuel rather than from a broad rise in everyday costs. That is why the underlying measure moved far less.

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The HCP said consumer prices rose 0.8% from September, “the result of a 1.6% rise in the food index and 0.3% in the non-food index,” in its French-language release of 19 November (translated here). Inside food, vegetables rose 6.8%, meat 2.7% and milk, cheese and eggs 0.7%.

Fuel was the biggest non-food rise the release names, up 5.0% in the month. Transport costs are now 11.6% higher than a year ago, against 9.4% in September, according to the HCP’s September and October releases.

Food prices are 0.3% higher than a year ago, after a 2.5% fall in the September comparison, while non-food prices are 3.1% higher. That swing in food helps explain the move in the annual rate from 0.5% to 1.9%.

Prices rose in almost every city the HCP tracks, led by Errachidia at 1.6%, Settat at 1.4% and Marrakech at 1.2%. Rabat gained 1.1% and Casablanca 0.7%, and only Al-Hoceima fell, by 0.3%.

The HCP’s underlying measure, which excludes volatile prices and regulated tariffs, rose 0.2% on the month and 1.0% on the year. The gap between that and the headline 1.9% shows how much of the rise comes from items that swing from month to month.

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For US readers, the city figures matter most for travel budgets, since Marrakech and Rabat both rose faster than the 0.8% national average. Our report on Morocco’s US$41 million fuel aid for drivers shows why fuel prices are politically sensitive, and our September inflation report has the starting point.

The release does not say what drove the 5.0% fuel jump. The HCP publishes the index every month, so the November reading will show whether fuel and vegetables held their gains.

More: Morocco news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Measures Morocco’s Inflation?

The High Commission for Planning, a state statistics body, publishes a consumer price index every month. It reports a headline rate and a core rate.

What Does Core Inflation Mean?

It leaves out volatile prices and regulated tariffs. It shows whether price pressure is broad or limited to a few goods.





Sources: High Commission for Planning (HCP), consumer price index for October 2026, 19 November 2026; HCP, consumer price index for September 2026, 22 October 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error