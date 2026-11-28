Morocco and Israel’s armies closed a two-day meeting in Rabat by agreeing to write a joint plan for 2027. The next round will be held in Israel.

Members of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) stand in formation at the FAR's 69th Anniversary event, which took place during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Anzi, Morocco, May 14, 2025. The event marks nearly seven decades since the establishment of Morocco’s modern military forces, which operate under the direct authority of his majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025. Led by U.S. Africa Command with over 10,000 troops from more than 50 nations, including seven NATO allies, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. The exercise aims to bolster military readiness, enhance lethality, and foster stronger partnerships, ultimately improving joint capabilities in complex multi-domain environments to enable participating forces to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Master Sgt. Nicholas Perez)

Defense: Morocco

Morocco’s army and Israel’s military held the fourth meeting of their joint military commission at the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) General Staff headquarters in Rabat on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November 2026, the FAR, Morocco’s military, said in a statement. The two sides agreed to draw up a joint action plan for 2027, and the fifth meeting will take place in Israel next year.

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The talks matter to US readers because Morocco’s military ties with Israel grew out of the 22 December 2020 joint declaration between Morocco, Israel and the United States, in which Morocco and Israel resumed ties. The meeting came 16 days after Amir Baram, director general of Israel’s Defence Ministry, visited Rabat.

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Key Facts Who. Fouad Moumen, FAR General Staff; General Hidai Zilberman, head of Israeli army planning.

What. Fourth joint military commission; minutes signed and a joint action plan for 2027 agreed.

Where. FAR General Staff headquarters, Rabat; the fifth meeting is due in Israel in 2027.

When. Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Morocco and Israel’s armies closed a two-day meeting in Rabat by agreeing to write a joint plan for 2027. The next round will be held in Israel.

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Fouad Moumen, head of the Fourth Bureau of the FAR General Staff, led the Moroccan delegation, the FAR said. General Hidai Zilberman, who heads the Israeli army’s Planning Directorate, led an Israeli delegation of senior officers that included Israel’s military attaché in Rabat.

The FAR said the two sides first reviewed their joint activities during 2026 and then agreed on the plan for 2027. They signed the minutes of the meeting and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation, and the FAR statement gave no detail of what the 2027 plan contains.

The Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat. (File photo, Rio Times library)

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The military dialogue began on 24 November 2021, when Abdeltif Loudyi, Morocco’s minister delegate for national defence administration, and Israel’s then defence minister Benny Gantz signed a security memorandum of understanding. The first meeting of the follow-up committee took place in Rabat on 16 and 17 January 2023.

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Morocco’s foreign ministry published the joint declaration that Morocco, Israel and the United States signed in Rabat on 22 December 2020. The defence track followed less than a year later.

The memorandum of 24 November 2021 was described at the time as the first defence agreement between the two countries, and it was signed in Rabat. The follow-up committee whose fourth meeting has now ended works within that framework.

The committee is the forum where the two armies review cooperation and agree yearly action plans. Its first meeting, in January 2023, came about 14 months after the memorandum.

The third meeting, held in Tel Aviv in early January 2026, ended with a joint work plan for 2026. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on 5 January 2026, referring to the 2020 US-brokered normalisation deals between Israel and several Arab states, including Morocco: “Five years since the Abraham Accords: Israel and Morocco continue to deepen security cooperation.”

The same post said the two armed forces “held the 3rd Joint Military Committee meeting, concluding with the signing of the joint work plan for 2026”. The fourth meeting now builds on that plan with one for 2027.

The hosts have alternated so far, so the fifth meeting in Israel would keep that pattern. The fourth session came less than a year after the 2026 plan was signed in Tel Aviv.

On Monday 9 November 2026 the FAR said Amir Baram, director general of Israel’s Defence Ministry, was received in Rabat by Loudyi and by Mohammed Berrid, the FAR inspector general. The visit’s programme included opening the permanent offices of Israel’s defence attaché in the Moroccan capital.

Loudyi received Baram at the headquarters of the national defence administration in Rabat, and Berrid received him at the General Staff headquarters. Both sides reaffirmed their wish to implement the action plans set by the joint military commission.

The Moroccan statement came from the army itself, and the Rio Times found no separate Israeli statement on the fourth meeting by 06:00 GMT on 28 November. The IDF’s own account of the third meeting, quoted above, is the only Israeli statement on the commission available.

What the 2027 plan contains, and whether it covers arms purchases or training, has not been made public. No date for the fifth meeting has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the joint military commission?

It is the forum where the two armies review their cooperation and agree yearly action plans. Its meetings alternate between Rabat and Israel.

Where will the next meeting be held?

In Israel, in 2027. No date has been announced.

Who led the delegations?

Fouad Moumen led the Moroccan side and General Hidai Zilberman the Israeli side. Each had senior officers with them.

Sources Statement of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) on the fourth meeting of the Moroccan-Israeli Joint Military Commission, 25 and 26 November 2026; FAR statement on the visit of Amir Baram, 9 November 2026; post of the Israel Defense Forces, 5 January 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error