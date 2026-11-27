Label'Vie shareholders are due to become Retail Holding shareholders in a stock-market debut that raises no new money.

File photo. Office towers rise along a palm-lined avenue in Casablanca Finance City, the business district of Morocco's economic capital.

MOROCCO · MARKETS

Morocco’s capital markets authority has cleared Retail Holding, a Moroccan distribution and services group, to list its shares on the Casablanca Stock Exchange. The approval came on Thursday 26 November 2026, six days after Retail Holding’s shareholders authorised the listing at an extraordinary meeting.

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There is no public offer and no cash call on new investors. Instead, shareholders of Label’Vie, a supermarket group that runs the Carrefour, Atacadao and Supeco banners in Morocco, will receive Retail Holding shares as that company absorbs it.

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Key Facts The approval Morocco’s capital markets authority (AMMC) approved the listing prospectus on 26 November 2026.

The terms Label’Vie’s other shareholders get 8 Retail Holding shares for every 11 they hold.

The route A direct listing: no public subscription, so new investors can only buy on the market.

As of 27 November 2026, 16:00 GMT

Label’Vie shareholders are due to become Retail Holding shareholders in a stock-market debut that raises no new money.

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File photo. Casablanca, home of Morocco’s stock exchange, seen from above at dusk. photo. Casablanca at sunrise, with the minaret of the Hassan II Mosque on the coast. Most of the 500 Global companies have their head offices in this region.

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The listing is the second half of one deal. In early May 2026 the boards of Retail Holding and Label’Vie agreed that Retail Holding, already a Label’Vie shareholder, would absorb it.

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The two companies valued Label’Vie’s equity at 12.46 billion Moroccan dirhams (MAD), about US$1.24 billion at 10.05 dirhams to the dollar, the market rate of 27 November. Its other shareholders receive new Retail Holding shares at a fixed ratio of 8 for 11 in exchange.

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The companies set out their goal in the May announcement: one listed distribution group with revenue of MAD 47 billion (about US$4.68 billion) by 2030, up from MAD 21.7 billion (about US$2.16 billion) in 2025. That would more than double sales in five years, a target the companies have set themselves.

Retail Holding is using a direct listing, a route in which existing shareholders receive tradeable shares instead of investors buying in a public offer. There is no public subscription, and 1,056,736 new shares go only to Label’Vie holders other than Retail Holding.

Those new shares will make up about 47.5% of an enlarged capital of 2,225,131 shares, up from 1,168,395 today. Label’Vie’s outside shareholders will therefore own almost half of the combined group.

The AMMC notice says Label’Vie’s own listing will be suspended on 4 December 2026. Retail Holding’s admission price will be Label’Vie’s last closing price before that date multiplied by 11/8, which turns the exchange ratio into a price for one Retail Holding share.

Retail Holding will join the Principal A compartment, a segment of the Casablanca exchange. Label’Vie holders need no subscription, because the new shares are allotted to them under the exchange ratio.

The structure rules out a subscription window for new investors. Anyone outside the current shareholder base, including investors in the United States, can only buy once trading starts.

The opening price will depend on where Label’Vie closes before it is suspended. That is the next number to watch on the Morocco market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Investors Subscribe to Retail Holding Shares?

No. The new shares go to Label’Vie’s other shareholders, and everyone else buys on the market after the listing.

What Happens to Label’Vie Shares?

Label’Vie stops trading and is absorbed by Retail Holding. Its other shareholders swap into Retail Holding at the fixed ratio.

Is This a Normal Stock Market Debut?

Not quite. A direct listing admits shares to trading without raising money from new investors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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