Morocco’s new government has put a price on the wage and pension promises it inherited, and says its dialogue with unions, known as the social dialogue, will continue to review earlier commitments.

File photo / Photo: HombreDHojalata, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Business: Morocco

Morocco’s Finance Minister, Fouzi Lekjaa, said on Friday 30 October 2026 that the pay and pension gains agreed with unions under the previous government will cost MAD 50 billion (about US$5.0 billion) in 2027, at about 10 dirhams to the US dollar. Wage and pension promises are a fixed cost that limits what the new government can spend elsewhere,.

Lekjaa spoke in his reply to lawmakers on the Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament, during the general debate on the 2027 budget bill, numbered 60.26. The bill has passed that chamber, and the upper house, the Chamber of Councillors, is now examining it with no vote date confirmed.

Key Facts Who. Finance Minister Fouzi Lekjaa, in the new government led by Prime Minister Fatima Zahra El Mansouri.

What. Union pay and pension deals will cost about US$5 billion in 2027, he told lawmakers.

Where. Morocco’s parliament, where the 2027 budget bill is now before the upper house.

When. Cost stated Friday 30 October 2026; upper-house vote date not confirmed.

As of. 26 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

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Morocco’s new government has put a price on the wage and pension promises it inherited, and says its dialogue with unions, known as the social dialogue, will continue to review earlier commitments.

The promises date back to Thursday 24 April 2025, when the then government spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas, spoke after the weekly cabinet meeting. He said the net minimum wage for civil servants would rise to MAD 4,500 (about US$450) from 1 July 2025, a 50% increase that would benefit more than 1.1 million public employees.

Baitas added that average net monthly pay in the civil service was expected to rise above MAD 10,000 (about US$1,000) by 2026. In April 2026 the then labour minister, Younes Sekkouri, put the total cost of the social-dialogue measures at about MAD 49.7 billion (about US$5.0 billion) by the end of 2026 and early 2027.

The ramparts of the Kasbah des Oudayas in Rabat, Morocco’s capital, where parliament sits (file photo). Photo: Shaftshadowy / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The new government took office in October 2026 under Prime Minister Fatima Zahra El Mansouri and replaced the one led by Akhannouch. Lekjaa said on 30 October that the social dialogue, the talks between government, unions and employers, would continue so the government could establish what has been implemented and what still needs completing.

Lekjaa spoke of completing what was planned rather than dropping it. No date has been given for the new talks.

On Wednesday 28 October, Ahmed El Abadi, head of the parliamentary group of the Party of Progress and Socialism (PPS), urged the government in the same committee to implement the dialogue commitments. He said their cost had been estimated at the same MAD 50 billion, with a further MAD 1.6 billion (about US$160 million) expected by 2027.

El Hassan Lachgar, head of the Socialist group in parliament, praised the income-tax reform during the committee debate, which lifts the tax-free threshold from MAD 40,000 (about US$4,000) to MAD 60,000 (about US$6,000) and cuts the top marginal rate to 30%. The reform is due to be completed by 2031.

On Monday 9 November, before the same committee, Lekjaa priced two pension measures. Raising the minimum pension to MAD 1,700 (about US$170) costs MAD 3.3 billion (about US$330 million) a year for about 557,000 beneficiaries, while paying widows’ survivor pensions at 100% costs MAD 7.33 billion (about US$733 million) a year for about 431,000 widows.

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Dialogue deals raise civil-service wages and pensions every year, so they set the floor for 2027 spending and leave less room for other items. On Saturday 14 November Lekjaa put the exceptional financial effort for social demands in the 2027 bill at MAD 62 billion (about US$6.2 billion) to meet social demands, a wider package first presented on Friday 23 October.

Lekjaa linked the financing to a wider tax base and to bringing informal business into the tax net, in the plenary session on 14 November. He said tax revenue reached MAD 313.6 billion (about US$31.4 billion) at the end of September 2026, up 11.7%.

Abderrahim Chahid, the Minister of Employment and Social Dialogue, said on 14 November that measures on electricity bills, widows and pensions take effect “from next January”. Lekjaa presented the social measures of the bill to the Finance Committee of the Chamber of Councillors on Tuesday 17 November.

The date of the Councillors’ vote on the 2027 bill is not confirmed. No date has been found for the new government’s talks with the unions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Morocco’s social dialogue?

It is the set of agreements with unions and employers that raised civil-service pay and pensions. The finance minister says the dialogue will continue to review what has been implemented and what still needs completing.

Is the 2027 budget bill law yet?

Not yet. It has passed the lower house and is being examined by the upper house, with no vote date confirmed.

When do the electricity, widows’ and pension measures start?

Employment and Social Dialogue Minister Abderrahim Chahid said they take effect from next January.

Sources Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance statements to the Chamber of Representatives (30 October and 14 November 2026) and to the Chamber of Councillors (17 November 2026); government press briefing of 24 April 2025; Ministry of Employment statements of April 2026; head-of-government budget circular of August 2026.

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