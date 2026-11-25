Mexico has jailed a group of suspected cartel members before trial on weapons charges. The case shows how far the Sinaloa Cartel’s reach extends in Mexico, and how narrow the charges are.

The border bridge over the Suchiate River between Ciudad Hidalgo in Chiapas and Guatemala, a main crossing on the route north. (Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Mexico

Mexico’s federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) said on Tuesday 24 November that a judge in Chiapas has ordered 14 suspected members of La Mayiza, as Mexican media call a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, held in prison while their case goes ahead. The judge “bound them over” (vinculación a proceso), which means prosecutors showed enough evidence to continue; it is not a verdict.

The charge is carrying a firearm and holding ammunition and magazines reserved for the armed forces, not drug trafficking. That matters in Washington, which has listed the Sinaloa Cartel as a foreign terrorist organisation since 20 February 2025.

Key Facts Who. 14 suspected members of La Mayiza, a Sinaloa Cartel faction, held in Chiapas. Names not published here.

What. A judge in Cintalapa, Chiapas, let the weapons case proceed and ordered all 14 jailed before trial.

Next. Prosecutors have about three months to finish investigating, until roughly February 2027.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

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Mexico has jailed a group of suspected cartel members before trial on weapons charges. The case shows how far the Sinaloa Cartel’s reach extends in Mexico, and how narrow the charges are.

The case sits inside a wider war within the cartel, which began after the arrest of co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in July 2024. The US Treasury Department said on 29 September that his faction, which it calls Los Mayos, and the rival Los Chapitos, the faction of the sons of jailed boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, have been “deadlocked in a costly civil war”.

A US court sentenced El Mayo to life in prison on Monday 20 July 2026, and the US Justice Department said his reign over the cartel had ended. The Chiapas ruling says little about who commands La Mayiza, since the FGR charged only weapons offences and has named no commander.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Highway 200 near Huixtla in Chiapas, the state on Mexico’s border with Guatemala. (File photo)

Washington’s message is blunt: A. Tysen Duva, the Justice Department’s Assistant Attorney General for its Criminal Division, said in a statement to those who remain at large: “we will find you, we will prosecute you”. Mexico’s approach in Chiapas is narrower, and it starts with weapons charges that are easier to prove than membership of a cartel.

Soldiers, National Guard troops and state police arrested the group in Bellavista, a neighbourhood of Benemérito de las Américas on the Guatemalan border, on a date the authorities have not given. The federal Security Cabinet, which coordinates national policing, announced the arrests on Wednesday 11 November, and the state’s Pakal rapid reaction force and its preventive guard also took part.

The FGR says the security forces disarmed and detained the group “without firing a single shot”. Officials say two of the suspects are alleged regional leaders, though neither has been named publicly.

Agents seized 12 rifles, 86 magazines, 1,707 cartridges and 17 tactical vests, each with two ballistic plates. The Security Cabinet’s first count differed from the FGR’s later figures (97 magazines and 882 cartridges against 86 and 1,707), and neither body has explained the gap.

Pre-trial detention is automatic here because Mexico’s constitution lists firearms offences of this kind among crimes that require it. The suspects are held at the El Amate prison in Cintalapa de Figueroa, and the judge gave prosecutors about three months to complete what Mexican law calls the complementary investigation.

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The FGR has not said which hearing date set that clock or what sentence the charges carry, and no defence lawyer has spoken publicly. Until a court convicts, all of them remain suspects and are presumed innocent.

Chiapas has been a battleground for the Sinaloa Cartel and the rival Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which fight over smuggling routes along the Guatemalan border. Our earlier reporting shows how thin local protection is, after a state prosecutor said two mayors had police hand drug suspects to a criminal group (see Chiapas prosecutor on mayors who freed suspects).

For US readers, Treasury lists Los Mayos and Los Chapitos as sanctioned factions. US persons, including banks and businesses, are therefore barred from dealing with either side.

The court has not decided whether these men belong to the cartel at all, and prosecutors must still prove even the weapons charges. Much of this war’s paper trail also stays closed, since the FBI has withheld records of El Mayo’s arrest.

The next dated step is the close of the investigation around February 2027, when prosecutors must say whether they will file a formal accusation. More coverage is on our Mexico page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “bound over” mean?

A Mexican judge decides there is enough evidence to continue a prosecution. It does not decide guilt, which a later trial must settle.

Who is La Mayiza?

It is the name Mexican media use for a Sinaloa Cartel faction tied to the Zambada family. Washington’s Treasury Department calls the same camp Los Mayos.

Why does a Chiapas case matter to Americans?

The state sits on the route from Guatemala toward the US border. Washington treats the cartel as a terrorist group, so every case shapes cooperation between the two governments.

Sources: Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) statement of 24 November 2026; Security Cabinet statement of 11 November 2026; US Treasury press release, 29 September 2026; US Justice Department press release, 20 July 2026; Federal Register, 20 February 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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