Two state election bodies are short of money for the 2027 vote, and Mexico’s national authority has put both at a high monitoring level.

File photo. Headquarters of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Mexico, 2018. Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Mexico: Elections

Mexico’s national election authority has put the state election bodies of Colima and Yucatán on a high monitoring level, saying they lack the money to run the 2027 vote. The Instituto Nacional Electoral (INE), which organises federal elections, announced it in INE’s statement on Monday 23 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Mexico is a close US trading partner, and its midterm election on Sunday 6 June 2027 renews all 500 seats of the lower house of Congress. The warning shows that some of the state bodies that run the local races held alongside it are short of cash.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Mexico’s national election authority and the state election bodies of Colima and Yucatán.

What. Both state bodies are at a high INE monitoring level over missing money.

Where. Colima and Yucatán; 31 of 32 state bodies have approved 2027 budgets.

When. Announced Monday 23 November 2026; election day is Sunday 6 June 2027.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Two state election bodies are short of money for the 2027 vote, and Mexico’s national authority has put both at a high monitoring level.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

INE’s committee for coordinating with the 32 state electoral bodies, known as OPL (Organismos Públicos Locales), heard budget reports at its 21st extraordinary session, INE said. These bodies run state and municipal votes while INE runs the federal one, which formally opened on 10 September 2026.

INE said the Colima state electoral institute stays at a high monitoring level because 53 percent of the resources first projected were cut. Of about 24 million pesos requested in a budget extension, only 7.5 million pesos were authorised (about US$1.25 million and US$0.39 million at 19.15 pesos per dollar, the 24 November rate used throughout).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Yucatán’s institute moved from a medium to a high level “debido a la falta de ingresos adicionales para garantizar la operatividad del proceso electoral”, INE said, meaning for lack of extra income to guarantee that the electoral process can operate. INE describes the lost resources as relevant for the continuity of Colima’s institutional activities.

The strain is not new. INE’s third budget report, with data to 10 July 2026 and reported by La Razón, a Mexico City daily, on 30 July, found that state congresses approved 13,714.4 million pesos (about US$716 million) of the 17,002 million pesos (about US$888 million) the state election bodies had asked for in 2026.

That left a gap of almost 3,300 million pesos (about US$172 million), and Colima was then in red, with no money received for the start of its electoral process. Guerrero, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí were in yellow in July, and INE now lists them with Hidalgo and Puebla at medium level after budget adjustments and extensions that were not approved.

Yucatán’s Budget Is Still Open to Change

Yucatán’s institute, IEPAC (Instituto Electoral y de Participación Ciudadana), unanimously approved a 2027 budget project of 631.5 million pesos (about US$33 million), Por Esto, a Yucatán newspaper, reported on 16 October. Of that, 212.8 million pesos (about US$11.1 million) is for parties and independent candidates and 161 million pesos (about US$8.4 million) for running the vote.

The project goes to the state executive and then to the state Congress, which can change it. In 2024 the legislature first authorised 436.6 million pesos (about US$22.8 million) of the 523.6 million pesos (about US$27.3 million) requested.

File photo. Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City’s main avenue.

Yucatán’s local process opened on 6 November 2026, with precampaigns from 15 January to 12 February 2027 and campaigns from 20 April to 2 June 2027, Por Esto reported. The state elects its Congress and municipal councils in 2027.

Carla Humphrey, an INE councillor, said, as quoted by La Razón on 30 July, “the only authorities that can determine whether acts are pre-campaign or early campaign acts are the local authorities” (translated from Spanish). The same report noted that the local bodies with the least money are the ones that police early campaigning by aspirants.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Mexico politics Email address Follow

INE Points to Progress Elsewhere

INE stresses progress. Thirty-one of the 32 bodies have approved their 2027 draft budgets, and only Michoacán’s is pending.

INE’s coordination calendars list 11,997 activities, of which 7,017 belong to INE, 4,150 to the state bodies and 830 are shared. So far 4,053 (33.8 percent) have started and 2,908 (24.2 percent) are finished, 87 percent of them on time, and 21 state bodies have already held their opening sessions.

INE says it keeps permanent monitoring of these cases to spot problems early and to support the local bodies, which also carry the checks on early campaigning that Humphrey described. INE’s statement does not suggest any change to election day on Sunday 6 June 2027.

INE has not said whether the state governments of Colima and Yucatán will grant the pending extensions, and no decision date has been published. We have not read INE’s full budget report, so the figures on Colima and Yucatán come from its press statement of 23 November.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did INE flag Colima and Yucatán?

INE says both state election bodies lack the extra money needed to run the 2027 process. Colima’s shortfall is the sharper, while Yucatán’s is newer.

Does the shortfall threaten the June 2027 vote?

INE’s statement does not say so, and it does not suggest any change to the election date. The federal vote is run by INE itself, not by the state bodies.

Will the missing money arrive?

INE has not said whether the state governments will grant the pending extensions. No decision date has been published.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →