Banco Master’s liquidator says the Federal District wants its state bank repaid twice for one loss, while the district says the substitute assets are of uncertain value.

Photo: Agência Brasília / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Markets: Brazil

The liquidator of the failed Banco Master has told Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), in a filing whose passages have been quoted in the press, that the Federal District government wants its state-owned bank BRB paid twice for one loss of R$12.2 billion (about US$2.19 billion). The district denies it, and the answer decides who carries the hole at a bank tied to one of Brazil’s biggest frauds.

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BRB, the Banco de Brasília, belongs to the Federal District, the territory that contains the capital, and bought the loan portfolios at the centre of a Federal Police (Brazil’s national police) investigation. The liquidator, EFB Regimes Especiais de Empresas, runs the failed bank’s court-supervised wind-down under the Central Bank of Brazil, the banking regulator.

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Key Facts Who. Banco Master’s liquidator accuses the Federal District government of seeking double compensation for its bank BRB.

What. The liquidator says assets BRB already received must be deducted from any claim.

When. Court president Edson Fachin released R$316.4 million (about US$56.9 million) to BRB on Friday 27 November 2026.

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As of. 28 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

Banco Master’s liquidator says the Federal District wants its state bank repaid twice for one loss, while the district says the substitute assets are of uncertain value.

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The dispute began on Tuesday 25 August 2026, when the Federal District government asked the STF to trace the money that BRB paid Master for loan portfolios, pull it out of circulation and return it to BRB. The petition, addressed to Justice André Mendonça, who was handling the Master inquiries, called BRB a victim of crime.

It described the later swap of those portfolios for other Master assets as “a neutral act” that does not block the claim, in our translation. The petition became public only after STF President Edson Fachin ordered part of the Master investigation unsealed.

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Investigators say the credit portfolios behind that payment had no real backing, which is why the district calls BRB a victim. Paulo Henrique Costa, BRB’s former president, was arrested in April 2026 in that investigation.

The BRB headquarters in Brasília. BRB is owned by the Federal District government. (Photo: Agência Brasília, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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In its filing, the liquidator argues that the district, called the DF in the Portuguese text, wants BRB to “be made whole twice for the same fact”, in our translation. It says the district seeks full restitution from the liquidation estate, the pool of money left in the failed bank, without deducting the assets BRB already received in substitution.

The filing cites figures BRB itself gave the Central Bank, which show that R$10.6 billion (about US$1.91 billion), or 85.5% of the portfolios sold to BRB by Tirreno, a company that originated them, had been replaced by other assets. The substitutes include investment-fund shares, payroll-deduction loans and short-term credit products.

The filing also says that “the DF acts outside its remit”, in our translation, because the district is not a party to the criminal case, does not investigate and does not represent BRB. The liquidator adds that being the controlling shareholder does not let the district executive stand in for the bank.

A chapter of the filing is titled “BRB is not a victim in the investigated operations”. It cites federal prosecutors, the Ministério Público Federal, who point to signs of deliberate participation by members of BRB’s former management in the irregularities.

The liquidator identified R$218.4 million (about US$39.3 million) in credits that were negotiated with more than one financial institution, and BRB was sometimes the last buyer of credits already sold to others. It asks that the disputed money, claimed by BRB and by other companies including BTG, a Brazilian investment bank, stay blocked under its administration and Central Bank supervision until the rightful owners are identified.

The Federal District Attorney General’s Office (PGDF), the district’s chief legal body, rejects the accusation. It says every amount BRB actually recovers will be deducted from the amount claimed.

The PGDF argues that the real value of the substitute assets is still being determined. “Swapping a non-existent asset for an asset of uncertain value is not compensation,” it says, in our translation.

Fachin’s ruling on Friday released R$316.4 million (about US$56.9 million) to BRB in credits whose ownership is undisputed, in the case file known as Petition 16.286. Before ruling, he had asked the liquidator and the Central Bank for their views on the requests of BRB and the district.

Fachin rejected the requests to transfer blocked money to a BRB account and to name BRB administrator of seized assets. The liquidator must report to the STF within 15 days, about 12 December 2026, on what was returned, and then every 30 days.

Of R$1.27 billion (about US$228.5 million) in undisputed contracts under which Master sold loan rights to BRB, R$384.9 million (about US$69.2 million) had reached BRB before payments were suspended in July 2026. Amounts here are converted at US$1 = R$5.5582, the RT market-data closing rate of 27 November 2026, while São Paulo’s own close was near R$5.5, which would raise each US$ figure by about 1%.

The STF has not said when it will decide who is entitled to the disputed sum. For readers abroad, that ruling sets how much public money the capital must find, and the next step is the liquidator’s report to the court.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the liquidator say BRB would be paid twice?

BRB already received substitute assets for the lost portfolios. The liquidator says a full refund on top would cover the same loss twice.

Does the Federal District agree?

No. Its legal office says anything BRB recovers will be deducted and that the substitute assets are of uncertain value.

What happens next?

The liquidator must report to the Supreme Federal Court on what has been returned. The court has not said when it will rule on who owns the disputed money.

Sources Sources filing of the liquidator EFB Regimes Especiais de Empresas to the Supreme Federal Court

decision of Justice Edson Fachin, Petition 16.286 (27 November 2026)

statement of the Federal District Attorney General’s Office

exchange rate RT 27 November 2026

Supremo Tribunal Federal

Banco Central do Brasil

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