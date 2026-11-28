Brazil’s top court has returned part of the money a state-owned bank lost in the Banco Master scandal, but only what is proven to be its own.

Politics: Brazil

On Friday 27 November 2026, Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, ordered the liquidator, the court-appointed official winding up the failed Banco Master, to return R$316.4 million (about US$56.9 million) to BRB, a bank owned by the Federal District government, the capital district around Brasília. The money comes from loan portfolios BRB bought from Master, the lender run by banker Daniel Vorcaro, and it had been frozen since July.

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The ruling shows how one of Brazil’s biggest bank frauds is being unwound, with a state-owned lender short of capital and several buyers fighting over the same assets. Fachin gave BRB part of what it asked for and refused the rest.

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Key Facts Who. Edson Fachin, president of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court; BRB, a bank owned by the Federal District.

What. He freed R$316.4 million (about US$56.9 million) in loan portfolios held back since July.

Why. R$218.4 million (about US$39.3 million) stays blocked because several buyers claim the same rights.

When. Decision on Friday 27 November 2026; the liquidator must report within 15 days.

As of. 28 November 2026, 04:10 GMT.

Brazil’s top court has returned part of the money a state-owned bank lost in the Banco Master scandal, but only what is proven to be its own.

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Fachin wrote in his decision of 27 November, in our translation: “To this extent there is no doubt about BRB’s right to have this amount released, and the restitution is not a preferential payment to a creditor of the estate.” In plain terms, BRB gets back its own property and does not jump the queue ahead of other creditors.

The funds had been held in Master’s liquidation since July. Fachin, acting as court president, has now decided which part of them belongs to BRB.

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Fachin also ordered the liquidator to resume regular payments from those contracts to BRB, which it had withheld. The liquidator, EFB Regimes Especiais de Empresas, the firm that runs Master’s wind-down, counts R$1.27 billion (about US$228.5 million) in contracts with no dispute or irregularity.

Of that total, R$384.9 million (about US$69.2 million) reached BRB before payments were suspended, according to the liquidator. A further R$569.9 million (about US$102.5 million) can go to BRB if court decisions unblock it or the paying bodies release it.

The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (File photo) photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0.

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Fachin kept R$218.4 million (about US$39.3 million) in credit rights blocked because, according to the liquidator, Master sold the same rights to different buyers. He also kept blocked other values whose ownership several financial institutions contest.

In another passage, in our translation, he wrote that the restitution “is limited to the contracts the Liquidator indicated as undisputed.” Any position with duplicate assignment, mismatched records, inconsistent balances or a relevant challenge by a third party “must stay segregated, as the Central Bank of Brazil proposed.”

Fachin rejected the Federal District government’s request to make BRB administrator of money blocked or seized in Compliance Zero, the Federal Police investigation into the Master fraud. The government had argued that BRB was cheated when it bought the portfolios.

The refused request was part of a wider push by the Federal District government in early November. It asked the court to stop assets tied to suspect operations from paying Master’s other creditors, and asked for R$2.2 billion (about US$396 million) frozen from Henrique Vorcaro, the banker’s father, to be transferred to BRB.

Before deciding, the Central Bank of Brazil, the banking regulator, gave the court its position. It backed returning only what is proven to belong to BRB.

BRB faces a capital crisis after buying R$12.2 billion (about US$2.19 billion) of loan portfolios in which the Central Bank has found signs that some credits did not exist. Conversions in this article use US$1 = R$5.5582, the RT market data (a market-data provider) closing rate of 27 November 2026.

The decision does not say when BRB will receive the money, and we found no statement from the bank. Whether the disputed assets will ever be released is also open.

Fachin ordered the liquidator to tell the court within 15 days how much was returned to BRB, which puts the deadline at about 12 December 2026. It must then file a statement of later transfers every 30 days.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the court give BRB only part of the money?

The court returned only contracts the liquidator marked as undisputed. Positions with doubtful ownership stay blocked until the competing claims are sorted out.

Who is Daniel Vorcaro?

He is the banker who ran Banco Master, the lender at the centre of the case. Federal Police are investigating how its loan portfolios were sold to BRB.

What happens next?

The liquidator must report to the court on what it has returned. After that it files regular statements of later transfers.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: decision of Justice Edson Fachin in the Banco Master case (27 November 2026); statement of the liquidator EFB Regimes Especiais de Empresas; exchange rate RT market data 27 November 2026; Supremo Tribunal Federal · Banco Central do Brasil

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