Four Workers Die in Gas Leak on Tuna Boat
Four workers died and a fifth was rescued after a suspected gas leak in the holds of a tuna boat at Manta, Ecuador. The cause is under investigation.
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Four workers died and a fifth was rescued alive after a suspected gas leak inside a tuna fishing boat at Manta, on Ecuador’s Pacific coast, on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Manta fire brigade said the emergency began around 13:00 local time, when ambulances were sent into the port.
Firefighters first heard of an electric shock, then found that the five men had been breathing gas in the boat’s fish holds. The emergency line ECU 911, Ecuador’s national emergency call service, had alerted them at 12:54 to supposedly electrocuted people.
Key Facts
- Who Five workers on a tuna boat: four dead, one rescued and treated in hospital.
- What Suspected build-up of gas from decaying fish in the holds; cause not confirmed.
- Where and when Port of Manta, Manabí province, Ecuador, about 13:00 on 26 November 2026.
- As of 26 November 2026, 23:40 GMT
Julio Roca, chief of the Manta fire brigade, told reporters on 26 November that the workers were in an area where gases had apparently built up and harmed their health. He said they had presumably been exposed to a gas released by the decomposition of the fish itself.
Five people were working in the holds, the refrigerated compartments where the catch is stored, when the emergency began. Four were found dead and one was brought out alive and taken to the hospital of the Ecuadorian Social Security Institute (IESS) in Manta.
The first alert spoke of an electric shock, but firefighters later pointed to gas. The hospital has not given a public update on the survivor’s condition.
The fire brigade sent a fire engine, a hazardous materials unit, two ambulances and a support vehicle. Rescuers brought the four bodies ashore, where they were to be handed to the competent authorities.
Staff of the port captaincy, the maritime authority that supervises vessels in the harbour, went to the scene to collect details. Their findings have not been published.
Early reports spoke of an ammonia leak, but the gas has not been officially identified. Firefighters suspect that gases from decaying fish built up in the closed holds, which can cause unconsciousness and death.
Relatives came to the port during the afternoon asking for news. Azucena Bailón, whose son was aboard, said he “went out to work and now this happens”, and that the family had little information.
The fire brigade had not confirmed the names of the victims at the time of writing. The Rio Times is not naming them until the authorities or their families do so.
No prosecutor or police statement had been published on Thursday evening. It is therefore not known whether a criminal or workplace-safety investigation has been opened, nor who owns the vessel or employs the men.
The next step is for the authorities to establish which gas was present. They have given no date for that, or for naming the victims.
Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the deaths?
Firefighters suspect gases that built up in the fish holds as the fish decayed, but no official cause has been given. Investigators still have to confirm what happened.
Is the surviving worker out of danger?
He was taken to the IESS hospital in Manta, which has not published his condition. Further updates depend on the hospital and his family.
Sources: Manta fire brigade statements of 26 November 2026; port captaincy of Manta (on-site presence); IESS hospital in Manta. No official investigation document was available online.
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