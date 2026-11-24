A body that speaks for Malawi's main churches and Muslim groups says silence over the president's health is hurting trust, and it wants him to speak.

Politics: Malawi

Malawi’s Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an interfaith body of Catholic, Protestant and Muslim organisations, demanded on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that President Arthur Peter Mutharika break his silence about his health. It wants him to address the nation live.

PAC says public confidence is eroding amid uncertainty about the president’s condition. “Tell us the truth now rather than later,” the committee said.

Key Facts Who. Malawi’s Public Affairs Committee (PAC), an interfaith body, and President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

What. PAC demands that the president address the nation live about his health, in a statement of 24 November.

Where. Malawi, where fuel, foreign currency and medicine are in short supply.

As of. 24 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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A body that speaks for Malawi’s main churches and Muslim groups says silence over the president’s health is hurting trust, and it wants him to speak.

Mutharika won the general election of 16 September 2025 with 56.8% of the vote, according to the electoral commission, and was sworn in on 4 October 2025. PAC says he has been largely absent from public engagements, and that public confidence is eroding.

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The speculation is not new. In June 2025, before he returned to power, Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) confirmed he was in South Africa and denied that he had any health problem.

A fuel station on a road west of Lilongwe, Malawi. File photo from April 2021.

Mutharika answered the rumours himself in a video published by early May 2026. Speaking to supporters at the gate of Kamuzu Palace, the presidential residence in Lilongwe, he declared that he was in good health and would see out his five-year term, which ends in 2030.

PAC says it wrote to Mutharika on 25 March and 30 September 2026 to ask for a meeting and received no reply. It says such meetings were routinely granted before the 2025 election campaign, and it first raised its concerns in public in October.

On 3 August 2026 the Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue, condemned remarks by Sylvester Namiwa, head of a civil-society group, as “treasonous”. Namiwa had spoken of a possible change of president within two months.

The forum, whose secretary general is Rev Damson Mchenga, asked that the president’s health be treated with the discretion due a private citizen. Two days later, on 5 August 2026, State House, the president’s office, confirmed that Mutharika would leave on a private visit to South Africa, giving no purpose or duration.

PAC referred to his recent return from a private visit to South Africa. It said the muted public welcome had only deepened questions about his condition.

PAC also asked why First Vice-President Jane Ansah, elected on Mutharika’s ticket, seems excluded from the duties of her office while other officials preside over state functions. It warned against sidelining her because of her gender.

On 22 October 2026 Moses Kunkuyu, campaign director of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), urged Ansah to “wake up and tell us what is happening in this country”. He cited fuel queues and empty medicine shelves, saying “The issue is that people are suffering and want reassurance that somebody is in charge.”

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PAC said getting fuel and foreign currency has become extremely difficult and that the medicine supply is deteriorating. It also accused government communicators of “propaganda and arrogance through media manipulation”.

PAC said it was “evil to profit from the health status of the Head of State”. It appealed to those around the president to tell the truth.

PAC closed with a warning: “The wait-and-see approach is costly.” For readers abroad the stakes are practical, because tobacco is Malawi’s main export and the country receives United States aid.

The presidency has not published a medical statement, and no government reply to PAC had been reported at the time of writing. Whether Mutharika will address the nation is not known.

The economy is the backdrop to the unrest. The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority announced a petrol price rise of 41.9% on 19 January 2026, and fuel shortages were again a complaint by April.

On 22 April 2026 the Malawi Congress Party gave Mutharika a three-day ultimatum to address the nation. “The country is in a difficult situation,” said its publicity secretary, Jessie Kabwila, who cited fuel shortages, rising living costs and limited access to foreign currency.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does PAC want from President Mutharika?

It wants him to address the nation live and tell the truth about his health. It also wants answers on why his deputy appears sidelined.

Has the government replied?

No government reply to PAC had been reported at the time of writing. The presidency has not published a medical statement.

Sources Public Affairs Committee statement of 24 November 2026; Interfaith Forum for Peace, Justice and Dialogue statement of 3 August 2026; Malawi Congress Party briefing of 22 October 2026; State House confirmation of 5 August 2026.

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