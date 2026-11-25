A civil-society leader is on trial for what he said about Malawi's leadership on television, and the court will hear no more evidence until January.

The Bakili Muluzi Bridge carries a road across the Shire River at Mangochi in southern Malawi (file photo, 2015). (Photo: Viktor Erik Jensen, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Malawi

A High Court in Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital, began hearing treason charges against activist Sylvester Namiwa on Tuesday 24 November 2026 and then adjourned the trial until January. Namiwa heads the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), a Malawian civil-society group, and is accused over a television interview about who would lead the country.

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He has pleaded not guilty. Judge Mzonde Mvula adjourned the case after two police witnesses had testified, with prosecutors saying two more are still to come.

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Key Facts Who. Sylvester Namiwa, head of CDEDI, a Malawian civil-society group.

What. Treason trial over a television interview began in the High Court in Lilongwe.

Next. The court returns on Tuesday 12 January 2027 for the last State witnesses.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

A civil-society leader is on trial for what he said about Malawi’s leadership on television, and the court will hear no more evidence until January.

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The case goes back to a television interview in July 2026. The State says Sylvester Namiwa claimed that Vice President Jane Ansah would become President within two months.

Police also took issue with a second claim from the same interview, that some ministers of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) use people from Dzaleka Refugee Camp, Malawi’s main refugee settlement, and from prisons to kill. Police questioned Namiwa over both remarks.

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He was arrested on 30 July 2026. In early August Chief Resident Magistrate Austin Banda sent the case to the High Court, which is the court that now hears it.

The charges are two counts: treason, and publishing false information likely to cause fear and alarm. The High Court granted bail on Friday 21 August 2026.

The bail terms reportedly bar Namiwa from commenting publicly on the case or holding press conferences about it. In September prosecutors asked the court to revoke his bail, saying he had breached it with a press conference on 4 September.

On 23 September the court put off its decision on that request. A ruling had been expected on 20 to 22 October, and none has been reported, so it is not known whether Namiwa is still free on bail.

No sourced count of how often Malawian prosecutors bring treason or false-news charges over political speech is available, so no trend can be drawn. What the court heard on Tuesday is narrower, and it turns on how the interview is read.

Gospel Mwenelupembe, a digital forensic officer at police headquarters, was the first witness. He showed the court footage of the interview, which was broadcast on Luntha Television, a Malawian channel, and called its content offensive.

Street trading in Blantyre, Malawi. (File photo, not related to the trial)

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Gerald Chiwanda, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Malawi Police Service, said Namiwa declined to answer questions without his lawyers and replied “I will remain silent”. He told the court that police suspected the remarks about Ansah were treasonous.

The path to this hearing was slow. The trial was postponed in October to 17 November, and on that day the judge adjourned it again to 24 November after a State witness did not appear.

Dzikondianthu Malunda, the State’s Director of Criminal Litigation, said the prosecution’s case is “50 percent” done. Two State witnesses remain.

Defence lawyer Gladwell Majekete said the case is proceeding as planned. The court has not yet heard the defence case, and no co-accused has been reported.

No verdict can come before the last two State witnesses are heard and the defence has had its turn. The penalty Namiwa would face if convicted of treason has not been confirmed.

The trial puts a plain question to the court: whether a prediction about the country’s leadership can amount to treason. The State reads the remarks as treasonous, and the defence case is still to come.

The court returns on 12 January 2027, when prosecutors are expected to call their final two witnesses. Until then the bail dispute, and the question of whether Namiwa remains free, stays open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sylvester Namiwa accused of?

He is charged with treason and with publishing false news likely to cause fear and alarm, both over one television interview. He has pleaded not guilty.

Is he free on bail?

He was granted bail in August. Prosecutors later asked the court to revoke it, and no ruling has been reported.

When could there be a verdict?

Not before the prosecution finishes and the defence has been heard. No verdict date has been reported.

Sources Source: High Court of Malawi hearing of 24 November 2026; High Court bail proceedings of August and September 2026; statements of the State and the defence in court. The court record is not published online.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error