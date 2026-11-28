Brazil is weighing whether its civilian spy agency should answer to the Justice Ministry once Lula starts a fourth term and a new security ministry is created.

File photo, 2009. The Palácio da Alvorada, the president's official residence, stands on the shore of Lake Paranoá in Brasília. (Photo: Cayambe, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s government is weighing a move of its civilian intelligence service, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (Abin), from the president’s chief-of-staff ministry to the Justice Ministry, Brazilian press reports said on Saturday 28 November 2026. No decision has been taken, and the government has not confirmed the plan.

The change would come in the fourth term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from Friday 1 January 2027. It would decide which minister answers for the agency at the centre of Brazil’s intelligence system.

Key Facts Who. President Lula’s government; Abin, Brazil’s civilian intelligence agency; the Justice Ministry.

What. Evaluating a move of Abin from the Casa Civil (chief-of-staff ministry) to Justice; no decision.

Next. Lula announced a Public Security Ministry by provisional measure (a decree with force of law); no date.

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

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Brazil is weighing whether its civilian spy agency should answer to the Justice Ministry once Lula starts a fourth term and a new security ministry is created.

Abin was created by Law 9,883 of 7 December 1999, which, as amended, makes it a body of the Presidency and the central organ of the Brazilian Intelligence System, the network that coordinates the country’s intelligence work. Since 2023 it has sat inside the Casa Civil (Civil House), the ministry that works as the president’s chief of staff office.

Decree 11,426 of 1 March 2023, issued at the start of Lula’s third term, integrated Abin into the Casa Civil. Until then it was tied to the Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), a military-led presidential office, and press reports at the time described the move as a way to reduce military influence over intelligence.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Justice idea comes from a wider reshuffle of security policy. The Senate approved the Public Security amendment to the Constitution (a PEC, short for proposed constitutional amendment) in a second vote of 75 to 0 on Tuesday 3 November 2026, and the text goes to promulgation by Congress with no date given in the reports reviewed.

File photo (2011): the Monumental Axis and the Esplanade of the Ministries seen from the TV tower in Brasília (Leandro Neumann Ciuffo, CC BY 2.0).

The amendment writes the national public-security system into the Constitution and widens the powers of the Federal Highway Police (PRF). In early November Lula announced that he would create a Ministry of Public Security by provisional measure, a presidential decree with the force of law that lapses after 60 days unless Congress votes on it.

Moving Abin to Justice is reportedly seen as a way to keep that ministry weighty once the new security ministry exists. The government has not confirmed the proposal.

Abin staff reportedly oppose the idea and say the law that created the agency would need to be changed at the least. Law 9,883 as amended describes Abin as a body of the Presidency of the Republic, and the government has not said how it would square a move to a ministry with that wording.

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On Thursday 25 January 2024 the Federal Police opened Operation Vigilância Aproximada, an inquiry into a parallel intelligence structure allegedly run inside Abin under the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro. In June 2025 the Federal Police sent the Supreme Court its final report, indicting the former Abin director Alexandre Ramagem, then a federal deputy, and others, and Ramagem rejected the findings.

The agency’s current director-general, Luís Fernando Corrêa, is reportedly not expected to stay in the new term. The government has not confirmed this.

The next dated step is the provisional measure for the new ministry, which Lula has announced but for which no date has been published. A government decision on the new ministry’s structure would show whether Abin stays in the Casa Civil or moves to Justice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Abin moving to the Justice Ministry?

Not yet: the government is only evaluating it, according to press reports, and has announced no decision. The provisional measure creating the new security ministry would show whether it happens.

Why was Abin moved out of the military-led office in 2023?

Press reports at the time described it as a way to reduce military influence over intelligence.

What is a provisional measure?

It is a presidential decree that takes effect at once but lapses unless Congress votes on it in time. It can be extended once.

Sources Sources Brazilian government planning for the fourth Lula term, as reported on 28 November 2026

Law 9,883 of 1999

Agência Brasileira de Inteligência

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