Lula says Brazil invests too little and wants the rate above 20% of GDP. The official figures are lower than the one he cited.

File photo. The Planalto Palace in Brasília, the seat of Brazil's presidency. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Economy: Brazil

On Sunday 29 November 2026 President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Brazil must raise the share of its output that goes into investment above 20% of gross domestic product (GDP), the value of everything the economy produces. He spoke in Brasília, the capital, at a footrace and walk marking the 96th anniversary of the Education Ministry.

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Lula called his fourth term, which starts in 2027, the “term of his life” and said investment in Brazil stands at 16.7% of GDP and called that very little. He added that the country once had 21%, in 2010.

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Key Facts Who. President Lula, Brazil’s head of state, speaking in Brasília.

What. He wants investment above 20% of GDP and says it stands at 16.7%.

When. Sunday 29 November 2026, at the Education Ministry’s 96th anniversary event.

As of. 29 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Lula says Brazil invests too little and wants the rate above 20% of GDP. The official figures are lower than the one he cited.

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IBGE, Brazil’s statistics institute, put the investment rate (spending on machines, buildings and software as a share of GDP) at 16.1% for April to June 2026, below 16.6% a year earlier, in its quarterly national accounts of 1 September 2026. The first-quarter rate was 16.5%, down from 17.6%, IBGE reported on 29 May 2026.

IBGE’s latest quarterly rate is 16.1%, and the 16.7% Lula cited does not appear in the IBGE bulletins we read. The series the president used is not identified.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília during an open-air gathering, from the Brazilian federal government archive; not from Sunday’s event.

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IBGE’s latest quarterly rate is 16.1%; the 16.7% Lula cited does not appear in the bulletins we read. We did not find which series the president used.

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The investment rate is the share of national output spent on machines, buildings and infrastructure rather than consumed. Reaching 20% would mean about 3.9 points of GDP more than the 16.1% IBGE reported for April to June, by simple subtraction.

The same IBGE bulletin puts the savings rate, the share of national income not spent, at 16.6% in the second quarter against 16.5% a year earlier. Investment at 16.1% therefore sits 0.5 points below savings.

IBGE also reported on 1 September 2026 that fixed investment rose 1.2% on the first quarter and 1.4% on a year earlier. The rise came from imported capital goods and software, with construction also up, IBGE said.

The same bulletin shows Brazil’s gross domestic product grew 0.5% in the second quarter from the first, and 2.0% from the second quarter of 2025. Output is growing, yet investment’s share of output is still below the 16.6% of a year earlier.

Lula said on 29 November that the goal is to build “a growing digital industry, a creative industry, a green economy and above all a competitive industry”. He added that Brazil cannot become competitive unless its economy grows.

The president told the crowd on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the avenue of federal ministries, that he wants Brazil to become “an exporter of intelligence” in his fourth term. He said it should not be only an exporter of commodities.

On education he said “this year we will keep investing in education”, and he pledged to make Pé-de-Meia Universitário, a savings stipend for university students, universal. First lady Janja Lula da Silva was also present at the event.

Lula also said that the Brazilian people won the election, speaking from the podium after the ministry’s footrace and walk ended. He received a medal and a trophy inscribed “tetra” there.

Neither report of the speech names an economist or an opposition figure who disputed the 20% target, so no critic is on record. The reports also do not mention the fiscal rules, the finance minister or privatisation.

IBGE publishes the third-quarter 2026 national accounts in early December, date not confirmed, and they will show whether the rate has moved from 16.1%. Lula’s fourth term begins in January, when the investment goal will meet its first budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the investment rate measure?

It shows how much of a country’s output goes into machines, buildings and infrastructure instead of everyday spending. A higher rate usually means more capacity to produce in future.

Does Lula’s 16.7% match official data?

Not in the quarterly bulletins we read, where the latest rate is lower. The series the president used is not identified.

What happens next?

IBGE’s next quarterly release will show whether investment is moving towards the goal. The president’s plan for reaching it will take shape once his new term begins.

Sources Sources Presidency of Brazil (President Lula’s speech, 29 November 2026)

IBGE, Quarterly National Accounts, 2nd quarter 2026 (published 1 September 2026) and 1st quarter 2026 (published 29 May 2026)

Education Ministry anniversary event

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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