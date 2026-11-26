A Liberian civil-society group says its government is falling short on the rule of law and wants US aid on hold, though not cancelled, until independent checks show reform.

Photo: uploader my-self / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Politics: Liberia

A Liberian civil-society group has called on the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an independent US government aid agency, to suspend funding for Liberia. The Liberia Institute for Strategic Studies and Development (LISSD), through its executive director Ralph T. Brown, urged MCC to suspend funding and to “defer further financial commitments”, in remarks reported on 25 and 26 November 2026.

The request matters in the United States because MCC spends American taxpayer money. A compact is a five-year grant generally worth between US$100 million and US$700 million, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report, the research arm of the US Congress, updated on 10 September 2026.

Key Facts Who. LISSD, a Liberian civil-society group, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, a US government aid agency.

What. The group asks MCC to defer compact funds to Liberia until independent checks confirm reforms.

Where. Liberia, whose second MCC grant, called a compact, is still being designed.

When. Remarks reported 25–26 November 2026; no reply reported yet.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 08:02 GMT

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A Liberian civil-society group says its government is falling short on the rule of law and wants US aid on hold, though not cancelled, until independent checks show reform.

LISSD says the pause is meant to protect the compact, not end it: it is not a call to cancel Liberia’s eligibility. It wants future payments tied to independently checked reforms.

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LISSD points to the rule of law as Liberia’s weak spot. By its reading of the MCC scorecard, the agency’s annual country report card, dated 5 November 2026, Liberia’s overall score fell from 54% to 50% and it passed 11 of the scorecard’s 22 indicators, against 12 a year earlier.

LISSD argues that weak rule of law leaves big public investments open to “waste, favoritism and abuse”. These counts are LISSD’s own and were not matched against MCC’s published scorecard when this article was written.

File photo. Broad Street in central Monrovia, Liberia’s capital, in 2010. Photo: nickfraser, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

Liberia won its place in the queue in December 2025. Finance Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan said on 10 December 2025 that MCC had told him Liberia passed both hard hurdles and 12 of 22 indicators, according to a Liberian report of 11 December 2025.

A separate Liberian report of 12 December 2025 said MCC had raised the number of scorecard indicators from 20 to 22 and widened its hard hurdles to cover both corruption control and respect for freedom. It also said the Liberian government had committed US$100 million to energy and roads combined.

As the CRS describes the rules, a country must pass 11 of the 22 indicators and clear two “hard hurdles”, a freedom test and a corruption-or-accountability test, to be considered for a compact. The scorecard groups its indicators in three themes: investing in people, economic freedom and ruling justly.

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The same CRS report says the MCC board, which approves compacts, “may suspend or terminate activities” and “may retract eligibility during this period if governance erodes”. Only the board can take those steps, and the CRS says an interim period “usually lasting years” follows the signing of a compact.

Liberia’s first compact, signed in 2015, was worth US$257 million, according to MCC. The second is still being designed and nothing is signed.

MCC officials said on 29 September 2026 that the joint design phase should finish by May 2027 and that the board could approve the compact by September 2027. The compact is expected to focus on electricity access and reliability, the same report said.

Ngafuan stressed in that discussion that private investment in electricity generation and distribution depends on policy and regulatory conditions. The compact is expected to build on that focus, MCC officials said.

No reply from MCC, which is based in Washington, or from the Liberian government had been reported when this article was written. The board has not said it will pause anything.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the group asking MCC to cancel Liberia’s grant?

No. It asks for a pause with clear conditions for restart, not a cancellation.

Has MCC decided to pause anything?

No decision has been reported. Only the MCC board can suspend activities.

Sources Statements by LISSD (25–26 November 2026); MCC Fiscal Year 2027 scorecard, as read by LISSD; Congressional Research Service report IF12850 (10 September 2026); remarks by Liberia’s Finance Minister (10 December 2025); MCC officials (29 September 2026); MCC country page for Liberia. · MCC: Liberia

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