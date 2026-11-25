Liberia's election authority has told six unnamed parties to meet the legal rules by late January or lose their registration.

Broad Street in central Monrovia, Liberia's capital, on the Atlantic coast (file photo, 2010). (Photo: nickfraser, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Liberia · Elections

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC), the country’s election authority, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that six registered political parties show no sign of complying with the primary legal requirements for keeping their registration. It gave them 60 days, until Monday 25 January 2027, to put things right or lose their registration certificates.

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The warning came at a press conference at the commission’s headquarters in Monrovia, where the commission also presented its compliance review of all registered parties. NEC did not name the six parties, so their identity is not yet public.

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Key Facts Who. Liberia’s National Elections Commission, chaired by Jonathan K. Weedor.

What. Six parties must regularise by 25 January 2027 or lose registration.

Where. Liberia, announced at NEC headquarters in Monrovia.

When. Announced Monday 23 November 2026; deadline Monday 25 January 2027.

As of. 25 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

Liberia’s election authority has told six unnamed parties to meet the legal rules by late January or lose their registration.

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The review found 29 parties with headquarters in Monrovia as the law requires. Nine more are relocating their headquarters and were given 60 days, while two others are caught in internal leadership disputes that NEC says must be settled in line with the law by the end of January 2027.

Three parties say they operate inside coalitions or alliances and have no office of their own. NEC told them to open one by 25 January 2027, stating that coalition membership does not exempt a party from its own legal duties.

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NEC said it would have no alternative but to revoke the registration certificates of the six if they fail to comply. It did not say which legal provisions it relies on.

The headquarters rule is separate from another, more contested one. A provision of the Elections Law, known as Section 5A, lets NEC suspend or in effect deregister parties that fail to win at least 2% of valid votes in a general election or a legislative seat, as described in a court petition.

The Liberian People’s Party (LPP), an opposition party whose petition was signed by lawyer Tiawan Saye Gongloe, asked a civil court in Monrovia, the Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court, by 8 June 2026 to declare Section 5A unconstitutional. The party won about 1.44% of the 2023 presidential vote and no legislative seat.

The petition argues the point directly: “The Constitution does not authorize the revocation or suspension of political parties based on electoral performance.” The case concerns the vote threshold, so it does not decide the headquarters notice.

File photo. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia, Liberia’s capital. Photo: uploader my-self, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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The notice sits inside a larger plan for the 2029 general and presidential elections. At the same press conference NEC presented a budget request of US$89,545,353.92 for 2027 to 2029, a 40 percent increase over the 2023 general elections.

NEC plans voter registration in the first quarter of 2028 for about 2.7 million voters and about 10,000 polling places. That sets the frame for the 2029 general and presidential elections.

The request splits into US$32.5 million for 2027, US$12.9 million for 2028 and US$44.1 million for 2029. NEC also wants to raise the number of precincts, the local areas where people vote, from 2,080 to 2,500.

Its plan adds 420 precincts to the 2,080 used in 2023. The 2027 tranche is meant to pay for biometric voter registration equipment.

NEC puts Liberia’s population at about 5.9 million. The 2.7 million voters it expects to register would therefore be roughly 46% of all residents.

Separately, the commission asked for a recurring 2027 budget of about US$14.37 million, covering a data centre and 17 guest houses.

More: Liberia news

The 25 January 2027 deadline decides whether the six parties keep their certificates. The two parties in leadership disputes must settle them by the end of January 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a coalition party skip the headquarters rule?

No. NEC said coalition membership does not exempt a party from its own legal duties.

Is this the same as the 2% vote rule?

No. The headquarters notice concerns office and leadership compliance, while the 2% rule in Section 5A concerns election results and is being challenged in court.

Will the six parties disappear?

Not yet. They have until 25 January 2027 to comply, and NEC has not named them.

Sources: National Elections Commission of Liberia, press conference and statement of 23 November 2026 (necliberia.org); NEC budget request for 2027 to 2029, 23 November 2026; petition of the Liberian People’s Party, Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court, June 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error