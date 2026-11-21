Liberia Court Summons Justice Minister
A court has asked Liberia’s top law officer to explain in person why a ship and its crew were not released as ordered.
Liberia Courts
Criminal Court “A”, a trial court in Monrovia has summoned Justice Minister Betty Lamin-Blamo over a cargo ship and seven crew that, according to the writ and the crew’s lawyers, were not freed on time. She must appear on Friday 20 November at 9 a.m.
The court ordered the cargo ship IB Atlantic IV and its crew released by 4 p.m. on Wednesday 18 November, after a habeas corpus petition (a legal challenge to detention). Lawyers for the crew said they were still held on Thursday 19 November.
Key Facts
- Who. Justice Minister and Attorney General (chief government lawyer) Betty Lamin-Blamo, summoned by Criminal Court “A”.
- What. Crew lawyers say the ship IB Atlantic IV and seven crew missed the 18 November release deadline.
- Where. Temple of Justice court building, Monrovia.
- When. Friday 20 November 2026, 9 a.m. hearing; outcome not found.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 10:30 GMT
A court has asked Liberia’s top law officer to explain in person why a ship and its crew were not released as ordered.
According to the 19 November court writ, she must show cause why she should not be held in contempt of court, which means being penalised for disobeying it. The writ is not a finding of contempt.
Solicitor General Abrahim Sillah of the Justice Ministry declined to explain why the order was not carried out. “I will refer you to find out from the court, my brother.”
We could not confirm the outcome of Friday’s hearing. We could not confirm whether the ship and crew have been released.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the justice minister held in contempt?
No. The writ only asks her to show cause why she should not be.
What is habeas corpus?
It is a petition asking a court to rule on whether a detention is lawful. The court here ordered the release.
Sources: Criminal Court “A” writ of summons of 19 November 2026; statements by lawyers for the crew and by Solicitor General Abrahim Sillah.
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