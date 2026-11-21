Curaçao and El Salvador will settle one of the last Gold Cup places over two matches in March, with Curaçao at home for the second.

The Handelskade in Punda, the old centre of Willemstad, Curaçao. Photo: Profar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Football: Gold Cup Qualifying

Curaçao, an island in the southern Caribbean, will meet El Salvador in March 2027 for one of the last seven places at the 2027 Gold Cup, the main national-team championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean. Concacaf, the confederation that runs football across that region, confirmed the pairing after its November 2026 Nations League window.

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The two teams play home and away, and the winner on aggregate score joins a 16-team tournament that opens on 17 June 2027. Concacaf says the match schedule will be announced at a later date, so no kick-off time is fixed.

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Key Facts Who. Curaçao, ranked sixth by Concacaf, and El Salvador, ranked ninth.

What. A two-leg series; the aggregate winner takes one of the last seven 2027 Gold Cup places.

When. March 2027; Concacaf has not yet published match dates or venues.

As of. 21 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Curaçao and El Salvador will settle one of the last Gold Cup places over two matches in March, with Curaçao at home for the second.

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Curaçao is in this Preliminary Round, known as the Prelims, because it lost its Nations League quarterfinal to Panama. The Nations League is Concacaf’s league for national teams, and the quarterfinal losers from its top tier, League A, drop into the Prelims, according to Concacaf’s announcement.

The first leg against Panama ended 0-0 on 12 November 2026, and Panama won the second leg 2-0 in Panama City on 15 November, Concacaf’s match reports show. That result sent Panama to the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup, and it sent Curaçao into the Prelims, as Concacaf reported.

Handelskade waterfront in Willemstad, Curaçao. Photo: Fraganda, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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El Salvador reached the Prelims by a different road, as one of four Play-In winners alongside Aruba, Nicaragua and Trinidad and Tobago. The Play-In is a qualifying round whose four winners advance to the Prelims, and Concacaf published the result on 18 November 2026.

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Seeding follows the Concacaf Rankings of 18 November 2026, the confederation’s ladder of national teams, which put Curaçao sixth and El Salvador ninth among the 14 Prelims sides. The highest-ranked team meets the lowest, and the higher-ranked side hosts the second leg, so El Salvador hosts the first leg and Curaçao the second.

The two teams drew 0-0 in Group B of the 2025 Gold Cup on 17 June 2025 in San Jose, California, Concacaf’s match report says. Curaçao went on to finish third in that group and left the tournament at the group stage.

Aggregate score means the goals from both matches are added together. The loser of the series misses the Gold Cup, and Concacaf’s announcement does not say how a level aggregate score would be settled.

The Gold Cup runs from 17 June to 11 July 2027 in a new format of two groups of eight teams, with four group matches each. The top four from each group reach a single-match knockout phase of quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

Nine places are already filled: Canada, Mexico, Panama and the United States, who won League A quarterfinals, plus Cuba, Guyana, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who won League B groups, the second tier. Saudi Arabia, a guest invited by Concacaf, completes the nine, and the seven Prelims winners will make up the field of 16, as in our report on St Vincent’s qualification.

The other six pairings are Jamaica against Aruba, Costa Rica against Puerto Rico, Haiti against Nicaragua, Honduras against French Guiana, Guatemala against the Dominican Republic and Suriname against Trinidad and Tobago. Jamaica, Guatemala and Haiti reached the Prelims the same way as Curaçao, by losing Nations League quarterfinals.

Concacaf has not confirmed dates, venues, kick-off times, ticketing or television coverage for any of the seven series. The Official Draw for the 2027 Gold Cup takes place on Thursday 8 April 2027, according to Concacaf, so the Prelims winners will know their groups only after the series are done.

Related reading includes the story of Curaçao’s Nations League route. More football and news from the region is on the Latin America page.

Frequently Asked Questions

When do Curaçao and El Salvador play?

Concacaf has said only that the series falls in March 2027 and that the schedule will follow. Dates and venues are not confirmed.

Who hosts which leg?

El Salvador hosts the first leg and Curaçao the second. Concacaf gives the second leg to the higher-ranked team.

What does the winner get?

The winner on aggregate joins the Gold Cup field, and the loser does not qualify. The other six series work the same way.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error