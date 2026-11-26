A Colombian-owned gas utility will extend pipes and truck-delivered gas from Lima to seven Andean and Amazon regions. The state says the plan runs alongside a larger pipeline.

Business: Peru

Peru has signed a deal to bring piped natural gas to 15 cities in the Andes and the Amazon, far from the Lima coast where the fuel is already common. On Thursday 26 November 2026, in Urubamba in Cusco, Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (Minem) and Cálidda signed the ninth amendment to Cálidda’s concession contract.

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Cálidda, the Lima gas distributor controlled by Colombia’s Grupo Energía Bogotá (GEB), puts the investment at US$590 million, and its concession now runs to 2043 instead of 2033. For US readers, it is a large infrastructure bet by a Colombian-owned utility in a fast-growing economy.

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Key Facts Who. Peru’s energy ministry; Cálidda, a gas utility owned by Colombia’s Grupo Energía Bogotá.

What. Ninth contract amendment adds 15 cities in seven regions; concession extended from 2033 to 2043.

Numbers. US$590 million investment; 201,411 homes to be connected within 114 months.

Next. The minister says works could start in 2027.

A Colombian-owned gas utility will extend pipes and truck-delivered gas from Lima to seven Andean and Amazon regions. The state says the plan runs alongside a larger pipeline.

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Cálidda has served Lima and Callao for years and asked in late 2023 to take its network beyond the capital. The plan first stood at about US$300 million, and by the time of signing it had grown to US$590 million over 10 years.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance, the regulator Osinergmin and the investment agency ProInversión reviewed the plan before the signing. The ministerial resolution approving the amendment, number 497-2026, was published on 25 November.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The seven regions are Ucayali, Junín, Huancavelica, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Cusco and Puno. Cálidda commits to at least 3,738.9 kilometres of distribution pipe and 201,411 home connections within 114 months, with capacity for 300,613 potential customers.

Cities without a direct link to the main grid will get liquefied natural gas by truck, a method called virtual transport. Cálidda expects to pass 1,000 connected users in Cusco within two to three months, according to its own plans.

File photo of Boats on the Sauce lagoon in San Martín, Peru (Pitxiquin, CC BY-SA 4.0)

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President Keiko Fujimori, who attended in Urubamba, said families in the centre and south had watched gas pass through their communities without reaching their homes. She said homes could pay about S/20 to S/25 a month (about US$6 to US$7, at 3.47 soles per US dollar, RT rate for 26 November) once the networks are built.

Martín Mejía del Carpio, a Cálidda executive, said the company projects that gas will cost 55% less than bottled propane and 70% less than diesel in these regions. He said the regasification plant at San Sebastián, which turns liquefied gas back into usable gas, would take 18 to 24 months.

Minister Guillermo Shinno said the amendment and the planned southern gas pipeline, known as SITGAS, do not exclude each other, and that works could start in 2027. Fujimori said the amendment “does not stop or replace” the larger pipeline and that the government has asked ProInversión to revive it.

Not everyone is convinced. Osinergmin raised non-binding objections on how the state would recognise Cálidda’s investments and on coverage targets, and its report puts the cost of the proposal to the state at about US$1.83 billion in present value.

Shinno said the contract sets penalties for missed targets and lets the state end the whole concession, including Lima and Callao, for serious breaches. That is the main safeguard the government points to for a plan that reaches far beyond the capital.

Verónika Mendoza, Cusco’s regional governor, who leaves office when the new authorities take over, rejected the offer for Cusco as “crumbs” after CADE Ejecutivos, Peru’s annual business summit, on 25 November. She said the plan offers about 800 connections in Quillabamba over 10 years.

Minem, the energy ministry, cites an investment of US$550 million, while Cálidda says US$590 million. The two figures have not been reconciled in the public record.

For GEB, the contract widens a Peruvian business that has so far been tied to Lima and Callao. The next formal steps are the completion of the amendment’s procedures and the first works, which the minister expects next year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which regions get natural gas under the deal?

Ucayali, Junín, Huancavelica, Ayacucho, Apurímac, Cusco and Puno, across 15 cities. Cities away from the main grid will be supplied with liquefied gas by truck.

Does the deal replace the southern gas pipeline?

The government says it does not and that both projects will advance in parallel. President Fujimori said ProInversión has been asked to revive the pipeline.

Who owns Cálidda?

Colombia’s Grupo Energía Bogotá controls it. It is the gas distributor for Lima and Callao.

Sources: Minem and Cálidda signing of 26 November 2026 (Resolución Ministerial 497-2026-MINEM/DM); statements by Minister Guillermo Shinno, President Keiko Fujimori and Cálidda; Osinergmin, ProInversión and Ministry of Economy and Finance evaluation record; Grupo Energía Bogotá (https://www.grupoenergiabogota.com); RT USD/PEN rate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error