Nurses say a promised agreement stalled after a 43-day strike ended, and they now warn of fresh action unless the governors sign.

Wards of Kenyatta National Hospital, a major public hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, photographed in December 2014. Photo: Rotsee, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

KENYA · HEALTH WORKERS

Kenya’s nurses’ union, the Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives (KNUNM), has given the country’s county governors seven days to sign a pay and working conditions agreement, or face a new strike. The demand letter, dated 23 November, reached the offices of the Council of Governors (CoG) on Tuesday 24 November 2026, so the seven days run out around 30 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Washington’s US$1.6 billion, five-year health framework with Kenya, signed in December 2025, channels money into government health institutions. A long stoppage in the public system would test the system that deal relies on.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. KNUNM nurses’ union and the Council of Governors (CoG) of the 47 counties.

What. Seven days to sign a collective bargaining agreement (CBA), a binding pay and conditions deal.

Where. Kenya, in public hospitals run by the 47 counties.

When. Letter dated 23 November, received Tuesday 24 November 2026; seven days from the letter, about 30 November.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:42 GMT.

Nurses say a promised agreement stalled after a 43-day strike ended, and they now warn of fresh action unless the governors sign.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Kenya Email address Follow

The union wrote to the Council, which speaks for the governors who employ public nurses in the counties. It wants a signing ceremony for a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) within seven days.

The letter warns of “the most necessary steps available in law”. Those steps, it says, include “an incessant Industrial Action until the signing of the Collective Bargaining Agreement”.

The Nairobi skyline from Uhuru Park, with the tower of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). (File photo)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The union has not named a strike date. A nationwide nurses’ strike of 43 days was called off on 9 September 2026 after an agreement with the governors.

The union says that return-to-work deal had the governors agree to finalise negotiations within 45 days. The union’s General Secretary, Seth Panyako, says the parties met in late October 2026 and agreed that the governors’ secretariat would circulate the negotiated agreement to county governments for input.

After both sides sign, the text goes to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the state pay regulator, within two weeks for a Letter of No Objection, the regulator’s formal clearance. The union says 30 days have passed without these steps being completed.

The letter puts it bluntly: “it is 30 days down the line” No public reply from the Council had been reported by 20:00 GMT on 24 November.

The row was already bitter during the strike. At the end of August 2026 Ahmed Abdullahi, chairperson of the Council, called the 2017 agreement financially unsustainable and said it was signed under duress.

We could not find the pay terms of the new CBA or what it would cost. Without them, neither the union’s demand nor the governors’ reluctance can be measured.

A strike would hit the public health system that the US agreement funds through government institutions. The September stoppage shows how long a dispute of this kind can last.

The next dated step comes around 30 November 2026, when the seven days end. If the CBA is signed, it then goes to the SRC for the Letter of No Objection within two weeks.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a collective bargaining agreement?

It is a binding contract between a union and employers on pay and working conditions. This one concerns nurses employed by Kenya’s counties.

Will nurses strike again?

The union has warned of that if the deadline passes unmet. The governors have not publicly replied, so the outcome is open.

Sources Kenya National Union of Nurses and Midwives demand letter to the Council of Governors, received 24 November 2026; Council of Governors statement of late August 2026; Kenyan presidency, Health Cooperation Framework, December 2025. Council of Governors · Salaries and Remuneration Commission

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error