Residents of a remote gold town are said to pay armed men at every roadblock, but only one news site says so, and the authorities have not answered.

Photo: adrienblanc / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Security: Central African Republic

A Central African investigative news site published an account on 24 November 2026 of five roadblocks on the road into Gordil, a town in the far north-east. It says four are held by fighters nicknamed the “black Wagner”, after the Russian group Wagner, who charge motorbike riders at each stop.

These are the site’s allegations, and it does not name the residents it describes. No authority has confirmed them.

Key Facts Who. Armed men nicknamed “black Wagner”, after the Russian private military group Wagner.

What. A Central African news site alleges they run roadblocks and collect payments; no authority has confirmed it.

Where. Gordil, a town in Vakaga prefecture in the far north-east of the country.

As of. 24 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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Residents of a remote gold town are said to pay armed men at every roadblock, but only one news site says so, and the authorities have not answered.

The site says the 10 km between a gold site called Mandjam and the centre of Gordil hold five roadblocks. Four are manned by the “black Wagner” and one by the FACA (Forces armées centrafricaines), the national army.

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It reports a charge of 5,000 CFA francs, the regional currency (about US$8, at 598 CFA francs per US dollar on 24 November 2026) per motorbike at each of the four roadblocks it says the men hold. A rider crossing all four would pay up to 20,000 CFA francs (about US$33), the site says.

The site says the men also take levies at the market and at the gold sites, and act in place of the police, gendarmerie, customs and municipal officials. It names their local chief as Didier and says the men justify the payments by saying the state does not pay them.

File photo. The centre of Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic, not Gordil. (Photo: Alllexxxis, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The site describes the “black Wagner” as local self-defence fighters trained by Wagner, supposedly to protect populations against armed groups. Wagner, a Russian private military group, has worked with the Central African government since 2018.

The site adds that the army presence in town “weighs little”. It promised further instalments on the men’s role in judicial matters, without giving a date.

The account lands in a prefecture under growing strain. International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based conflict research body, said in a report published on Thursday 29 October 2026 that the war in neighbouring Sudan, now in its fourth year, risks turning Vakaga into a regional hotspot.

It found that the population of Birao, the prefecture’s capital, has doubled in three years because of refugees. Banditry has risen with incursions by fighters linked to Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group at war with the Sudanese army.

Crisis Group also says Central African armed groups are rebuilding, including the FPRC (Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa), the armed group of Nourreddine Adam. It reports that an attack on the town of Am Dafock on 30 June 2026 killed about thirty people by the report’s count, and it warns of the deployment of pro-government militias in the area.

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The report adds that the United Nations is cutting its presence in the region for lack of budget, and that relations between Bangui, the Central African capital, and N’Djamena, the Chadian capital, are worsening. Whether the Gordil men are part of any such militia effort is not known.

If the account is accurate, the roadblocks put a toll on every motorbike trip of the miners and traders who keep the local gold economy moving. On the site’s own figures, a rider would hand over up to 20,000 CFA francs (about US$33) on a stretch of only 10 km.

Whether the roadblocks exist as described is not known, nor who Didier is, how many fighters are involved, or whether the army command or the defence ministry ordered or tolerated them. The government, the defence ministry and the Russian side were not quoted, and we found no public statement from them on Gordil.

More: Central African Republic news.

Related coverage: Wagner Mining in Central African Republic · What Is Known About Wagner in Central Africa

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the “black Wagner”?

The site describes them as local self-defence fighters named after the Russian group Wagner and trained by it. Their size, command and links to the army are not known.

Is the account confirmed?

No. It rests on one news site, and the authorities and the Russian side have not commented.

Sources International Crisis Group report on Vakaga and the Sudan war, published 29 October 2026; account published online on 24 November 2026 (allegations, not confirmed by any authority); no statement found from the Central African government, the defence ministry or the Russian side as of 24 November 2026.

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