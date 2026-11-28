Karua, once a Justice Minister, wants to lead Kenya, but she first has to win over an opposition that has not agreed who its candidate should be.

Photo: Library of Congress, CC0 (public domain), via Wikimedia Commons

Kenya Election 2027

Martha Karua, a Kenyan lawyer, former Justice Minister and opposition leader, formally launched her campaign for president on Friday 27 November 2026. It is her second run for the job, and the vote is due next August.

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Karua leads the People’s Liberation Party (PLP) and staged the event under the Swahili slogan “Simama na Martha Karua”, where Simama means “stand”. A video trailer released beforehand ended with her words: “I am Martha Karua, and I am running for President of Kenya 2027.”

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Key Facts Who. Martha Karua, lawyer, former Justice Minister and leader of the People’s Liberation Party.

What. Formal launch of her second bid for the presidency.

When. Friday 27 November 2026, less than nine months before the general election.

Next. The opposition has not said how or when it will pick one joint candidate.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

Karua, once a Justice Minister, wants to lead Kenya, but she first has to win over an opposition that has not agreed who its candidate should be.

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Karua was born on 22 September 1957 in Kimunye, in Kirinyaga County, and began her career as a magistrate before practising as a lawyer. She represented Gichugu, a constituency in Kirinyaga County, in parliament from 1992 and served as Justice Minister.

She first ran for president in 2013. In 2022 she became the running mate of Raila Odinga, the late opposition leader, on the ticket of Azimio la Umoja, the opposition coalition he led.

That ticket lost to President William Ruto, who ran with Rigathi Gachagua, now a former deputy president. On 26 September 2025, at Ufungamano House, a Nairobi conference hall, she told her party’s National Delegates Conference that she would run again.

She said then: “If elected president, I will serve for only one term… we will field one opposition candidate.” Rigathi Gachagua, the impeached former deputy president who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), told the hall: “We shall make whatever sacrifices necessary,” while Kalonzo Musyoka, head of the Wiper Patriotic Front, said: “We are a government in waiting, Martha.”

File photo: the Parliament Buildings in Nairobi, April 2010.

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In a statement for the launch, Karua said: “A declaration marks a beginning, not a destination.” She described her aim as a journey towards “a country where leadership is accountable, opportunity is within reach, justice is upheld, and every citizen’s dignity matters.”

She explained the slogan in a separate statement: “To Simama is more than to stand. It is to take a position.”

She closed by inviting Kenyans to join her: “Today, I make my stand. And I invite you to make yours.”

Her pledges start with the public purse: pay suppliers promptly and clear pending government bills. Within her first 100 days she would publish an initial statement of national government debt and pending bills, plus a register of stalled projects.

She also promised fair taxation and help for farmers through value addition for agricultural produce. On health, she would progressively introduce universal healthcare that is free at the point of treatment.

On rights, she pledged zero tolerance for abductions, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. She also promised a tracking system so citizens can follow public projects from allocation to completion.

The harder test lies inside the opposition, which says it wants a single candidate but has not settled how or when to choose one. Several figures are positioned to challenge Ruto, among them Gachagua and Musyoka.

Others named in the opposition’s calculations include Fred Matiang’i, a former interior minister and Edwin Sifuna, the senator for Nairobi. Karua, a co-convenor of the United Opposition coalition, said in July 2026 that “we have not yet concluded the process of establishing the formal structures, governance framework, and rules that will guide our engagement.”

A technical committee chaired by Kipruto arap Kirwa, a former minister, had completed its proposals on formalising the coalition by then. Justin Muturi, who leads the Democratic Party (DP), another opposition party, said in early July: “If I’m not selected as the presidential candidate, the only other principal in the united opposition I can support is Kalonzo.”

On Wednesday 21 October 2026, in Njoro in Nakuru County, Karua joined Matiang’i and Ndindi Nyoro, the member of parliament for Kiharu for joint meetings. On who may join the opposition she said: “Others got us in the opposition, and we opened the door so that everyone can enter.”

Not everyone sees the others as equals, and Benjamin Gathiru, the Embakasi Central member of parliament and a Gachagua ally, said so in October. “Gachagua has a base, so does Sifuna and Kalonzo,” he said, asking what “the others have to show to be deemed as principals.”

Karua’s camp has pushed for choosing the candidate by opinion polls, an idea she joined Matiang’i in calling for in June 2026. It is not known whether the opposition will back her or a rival, and it has named no date for choosing its joint candidate.

Kenya matters in Washington: a US presidential memorandum of 24 June 2024 designated it a major non-NATO ally, a status for close security partners. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) plans the general election for Tuesday 10 August 2027, although a High Court judge in Malindi has ruled this year that the Constitution points to August 2026 and suspended that ruling until after the next election.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Martha Karua?

She is a Kenyan lawyer and former Justice Minister who leads the People’s Liberation Party. She was the late Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election.

Will she be the opposition’s only candidate?

That is not settled. The opposition says it wants one candidate but has not said how or when it will choose.

Why does Kenya’s election matter to Americans?

Washington counts Kenya as a major security partner in East Africa. The result decides who it deals with there.

Sources Constitution of Kenya 2010 · Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission · People’s Liberation Party and Martha Karua’s public statements at the campaign launch

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