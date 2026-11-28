The state has named its investigators and set a four-week clock, but the allegation is unproven and the date on which that clock starts is still not known.

Nigeria: Katsina State

Katsina State in north-west Nigeria named a nine-member committee on Thursday 26 November 2026 to investigate a Polish tourist’s sexual-assault allegation against the Emir of Daura, a senior traditional ruler. Dr Bala Salisu Zango, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, announced it in a statement and said Governor Dikko Umaru Radda had approved it.

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The list answers questions left open when the state first barred the emir from official duties on 24 November, because that announcement gave no members, terms or deadline. Justice Amiru Sanusi, a retired Nigerian Supreme Court judge, chairs it, and the 26 November statement gives it four weeks from inauguration to report.

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Key Facts Panel. Nine members, chaired by retired Supreme Court Justice Amiru Sanusi, named on 26 November 2026.

Task. Establish why the tourist visited, weigh the evidence and recommend sanctions where necessary.

Deadline. Four weeks from inauguration; no inauguration date has been published.

Emir. Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, a traditional ruler, remains on the throne and is not charged.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT

The state has named its investigators and set a four-week clock, but the allegation is unproven and the date on which that clock starts is still not known.

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The tourist, who goes by Mirka, is Polish and says she visited the Daura palace on Saturday 14 November 2026 during a 30-day trip across Nigeria. She alleges that during a private audience the emir touched her without her consent, including her breast.

She says she recorded the visit and posted the footage after leaving the country. The allegation is unproven, and the emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, has not been charged.

On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the Katsina State Government, in a statement signed by Zango, barred the emir from official engagements and travel pending the investigation. It said Governor Radda had directed a committee to investigate and advise the government, and that the committee’s findings and recommendations would be implemented.

Who Sits on the Nine-Member Panel

Sanusi sat on Nigeria’s Supreme Court from 2015 until he retired in February 2020. The 26 November statement names Fadila Muhammad Dikko, the state Attorney-General (its chief law officer) and Commissioner for Justice, as secretary.

The statement’s list shows that at least four of the nine members hold office in Radda’s government today. They are Dikko, Zango, Isah Dabai (Commissioner for Religious Affairs) and Usman Abba (the governor’s Special Adviser on Chieftaincy Affairs).

Justice Sadiq A. Mahuta, a retired judge, and Lawal Aliyu Daura, listed without a title, are members. Professor Halima Kabir of Ahmadu Bello University, a major university in Zaria, and Khadija Abdulkadir, listed as an economic diplomacy adviser to the Kingdom of Belgium, complete the panel.

Mahuta also holds the title Galadiman Katsina, a senior emirate title whose holders sit on the Katsina State Council of Emirates, a state body of traditional rulers. The council advises the governor on Islamic law, customary law, culture and chieftaincy affairs.

Radda inaugurated the council on 16 December 2025. His office’s statement of that day called it “a very important and historic occasion.”

The Emir of Katsina chairs the council, and the Emir of Daura is co-chairman. A state government that built a formal partnership with traditional rulers nearly 11 months ago is now putting one of its two leaders under inquiry.

The statements do not say who would decide any sanction or whether an emir can be removed. They also do not say whether the emir’s role on the council is affected.

Traders at the Kofar Kaura market in Katsina city, the Katsina State capital, in 2018. Photo: Yusuff Suleiman / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

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A Four-Week Clock With No Start Date

According to the 26 November statement, the committee must establish the actual purpose of the tourist’s visit to the palace and examine documents, records and other evidence. It must also determine the extent of the emir’s culpability, recommend sanctions where necessary and propose measures to prevent similar incidents.

The statement says the committee is to begin work immediately after inauguration and “submit its report within the stipulated period.” That period is four weeks from inauguration, but the statement gives no inauguration date, so the report date is not confirmed.

In the same statement the government assured citizens that “justice will be served based on the outcome of the investigation.” It urged the public to avoid statements or actions that could prejudice the investigation.

Ibrahim Murtala, spokesman of the Daura Emirate Council, the emirate’s governing body, has said the council is examining the video “to ascertain its authenticity.” The council has not given a date for finishing that review.

For readers in the United States the interest is practical. A foreign visitor’s complaint against a very senior traditional ruler has produced a state-level inquiry with a deadline.

Readers who travel to Nigeria or have family there can see how such complaints are handled. Nothing in the statements points to a US citizen being involved.

The government has not said when the committee will be inaugurated, and that date starts the four-week clock. The government statements carry no account from the emir, and the council has not said when its own review will end.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Emir of Daura been removed?

No. He remains on the throne but is barred from official engagements and travel, and the statements do not say who could decide any sanction.

Is the allegation proven?

No. It rests on the tourist’s account and her video, and the committee’s task is to examine the evidence.

When will the committee report?

The deadline runs from inauguration. No inauguration date has been published, so the report date is not confirmed.

Sources Katsina State Government statements of 24 and 26 November 2026 · Office of the Governor of Katsina State, statement of 16 December 2025 · Daura Emirate Council spokesman

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