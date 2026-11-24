Iran Strike-Pause Odds Rise to 83.5%
The price shows what traders expect today and can reverse within hours. It covers one narrow rule about US strikes, not talks or a signed deal.
Prediction Markets: Iran
Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, now put the chance of 14 straight days without a US air or missile strike on Iran, starting by 31 December, at 83.5%. That price was read at 5:25 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday 24 November 2026, and Polymarket’s own figures show it 15 points higher than a week earlier and 7.5 points higher than a day earlier.
The climb comes as Iran hardens its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane for much of the world’s oil. For US readers, a renewed round of US strikes would put American forces in the Gulf and fuel prices back in play, which is why this price is worth watching.
Polymarket lets users trade contracts with real money. A price of 83.5% is a bet, not a forecast by The Rio Times, and it is not a measure of peace talks.
Key Facts
- Prediction markets. Polymarket: 14-day US strike pause by 31 December at 83.5% (5:25 p.m. ET, 24 November).
- Move. Up 15 points in seven days and 7.5 points in 24 hours, after a dip.
- Trigger. No single trigger was reported; Iran meanwhile ordered Hormuz closed “further day by day.”
- Next. Qatar presses Washington to restart talks; Trump said Sunday strikes could resume after New Year.
- Volume. About US$49,700 traded in 24 hours, so thinly traded; about US$3.1 million in total.
The price shows what traders expect today and can reverse within hours. It covers one narrow rule about US strikes, not talks or a signed deal.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket’s market “US x Iran Effective Ceasefire begins by…? (2 week pause)” lists several dates.
Each price is the implied probability that the first day of a 14-day strike-free period falls on or before that date, read on 24 November at 5:25 p.m. ET:
- By 31 December: 83.5%, up 7.5 points in 24 hours and 15 points in seven days.
- By 30 November: 66.5%, up 8 points in 24 hours and 15 points in seven days.
- By 22 November: 52%, up 12.5 points in 24 hours and 10.5 points in seven days. This contract is still open because a 14-day quiet period is only confirmed once it has run its course.
- By 15 November and by 8 November: both closed at 0%, because those dates have passed.
About US$49,700 changed hands on the event in 24 hours and about US$3.1 million since it opened, per Polymarket data. That is thinly traded: under US$50,000 in a day, so a few large orders can move the price.
Polymarket defines a “qualifying military action” as “an air strike or a surface-to-surface missile strike, initiated by the United States, that directly impacts Iran.” Naval gunfire, ground incursions and cyber operations do not count.
We found no matching open contract on Kalshi, an exchange regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), at the time of reading. Our own readings of the 31 December price were 69.5% on 17 November, 84.5% on 21 November and about 69% in our 23 November snapshot, so the line has swung widely within the week.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why the Odds Moved
No single trigger was reported for the latest rise. The price moved while Iranian and US officials exchanged hard words, and no source links any of them to the market.
Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami, Iran’s army commander-in-chief, ordered the navy on Monday 23 November to close the strait further, Euronews reported on 24 November.
“Until the seven conditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fulfilled, not only will the Strait of Hormuz not be opened, it must be closed further day by day,” he told senior commanders. He added that a new US attack would bring blows “more severe, more crushing and without geographical limitation.”
Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and head of its negotiating team, said: “Before the implementation of Iran’s seven conditions there will be no action and no negotiation,” Euronews, a pan-European broadcaster, reported. Gulf News, a UAE newspaper, reported on its live blog on 24 November that the conditions reportedly include lifting the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, easing sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds and ending hostilities on all fronts.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC, an elite force that answers to the supreme leader) said three oil tankers hit naval mines on Monday while under US air escort, Euronews reported. The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC, a shipping-security body), called the mine claims unconfirmed, according to the same report.
On the diplomatic side, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, co-chaired the eighth Qatar-US Strategic Dialogue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Monday, Gulf News reported. In a joint statement, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the two sides discussed Iran and “reaffirmed their commitment to upholding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Euronews quoted him saying the region “cannot bear a renewed escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.” Euronews also reported that President Donald Trump said on Sunday 22 November that strikes on Iran could resume after the New Year.
Our reading, not a reported cause: the market counts only US air or missile strikes on Iranian land, so traders may read Trump’s “after the New Year” remark as a quiet December. Iranian mines, drone attacks on US bases and a closed strait would not trigger a “No” on their own, but a single US strike would restart the 14-day clock.
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0.12
-4.36%
2.87
-3.97%
0.05
-3.80%
69.52
-3.42%
0.65
-3.34%
94.09
-3.00%
0.14
-2.75%
6.59
-2.75%
What It Means for US Readers
The Gulf reaches Americans through petrol prices, shipping costs and the US troops stationed in the region. A price above 80% says traders see a quiet spell as more likely than not, yet the same price was near 69% a week ago.
Euronews noted that Iran has attacked US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait several times in recent days. The next checkpoints are a US reply to Qatar’s mediation push and whether Trump’s New Year remark becomes a decision.
What It Means for Latin America and Africa
This is our general reading, not something the sources above report. A closed or contested strait can lift crude prices, which helps oil exporters such as Brazil and Colombia and raises fuel bills for importers in Africa and Central America.
Our Latin America odds and Africa odds pages track markets closer to home.
In Plain English
- Strike pause: in this market, 14 days in a row with no US air or missile strike that hits Iran. It is not a signed peace deal.
- Strait of Hormuz: the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which much of the world’s oil ships.
What Is Not Known
- Which event, if any, drove the rise; no source reported a single trigger.
- Whether the US plans any strike on Iran; the price cannot tell us.
- The exact wording of Trump’s Sunday remark; we rely on Euronews’s account of it.
- Who is trading; a price cannot show how many bettors are professionals.
Sources
Euronews, 24 November 2026; Gulf News live blog, 24 November 2026; Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs joint statement, 24 November 2026; Polymarket public market data (read 24 November 2026, 5:25 p.m. ET).
More from The Rio Times: Prediction Markets hub, Iran strike-pause odds, 21 November, Iran strike-pause odds, 17 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are traders betting on?
They bet on whether the US will go 14 straight days without an air or missile strike that hits Iran, with the first quiet day falling by 31 December. Polymarket prices that at 83.5%.
Is this a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran?
No. The market is titled “ceasefire” but resolves only on the absence of qualifying US strikes. It does not require a signed deal, talks or any statement by either government.
Why did the odds rise?
No single trigger was reported. In the same days Iran ordered the Strait of Hormuz closed further and Qatar pressed Washington to restart talks, but no source links either to the price.
Is 83.5% a forecast?
No. It is a price set by traders using real money, not a forecast by The Rio Times. This market is thinly traded and the price can reverse within hours.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error