Inmobiliaria Club Concepción S.A. is a small Chilean property company that owns one property, land and buildings, in the city of Concepción and lends it to a social club, and its shares trade on the Santiago stock exchange. This profile sets out who owns it and how it is doing, from its filings with the financial regulator.
|Full name
|Inmobiliaria Club Concepción S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima abierta”), incorporated by public deed on 18 December 1963
|Exchange
|INMOB CLUB CONCEP., on Chile’s stock exchange (Bolsa de Santiago); entered in the CMF securities register under No. 328
|Headquarters
|Avenida Libertador Bernardo O’Higgins 544, Concepción, Chile
|Sector
|Property: one property (land and buildings), lent to a social club
|Website
|Not disclosed in the filings reviewed
|Full dossier
|Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers
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