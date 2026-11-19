Tenaris is a Luxembourg-based maker of steel pipes for oil and gas wells and pipelines, and its shares trade on the Mexican Stock Exchange alongside New York and Milan. This profile shows who controls it, who runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Tenaris S.A. (a Luxembourg public limited company, “société anonyme”) Exchange TS on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), where its shares are listed; its American Depositary Shares (ADSs, each worth 2 shares) trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the same code, and the shares also trade in Milan as TEN; Mexican and New York trading began on 16 December 2002 Headquarters Luxembourg (26 Boulevard Royal), with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa Sector Steel pipes and related services for the energy industry Website tenaris.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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