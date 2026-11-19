Grupo Toky is a São Paulo furniture and home-goods retail group that controls the Tok&Stok and Mobly brands and trades on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange. It has been in judicial recovery, Brazil's court-supervised restructuring for companies that cannot pay their debts, since 2026, and the regulator's register now carries that label in its name. Full name Grupo Toky S.A. – Em Recuperação Judicial (in judicial recovery) Ticker / exchange TOKY3 (ordinary, or voting, shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters São Paulo, Brazil Sector Furniture and household goods retail Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error