INC Empreendimentos Imobiliários is a Brazilian home builder from Juiz de Fora, in Minas Gerais state, that sells apartments under Minha Casa Minha Vida, Brazil's federal housing programme for lower-income families. Its shares are listed on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, but its latest reference form, with ownership data dated 28 April 2023, lists only two shareholders and no shares held by outside investors. Full name INC Empreendimentos Imobiliários S.A. (formerly Inter Construtora e Incorporadora S.A.) Ticker / exchange INNC3 (ordinary, or voting, shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais state, Brazil Sector Residential property development and construction Website meuinc.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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