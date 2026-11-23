Hapvida says its portfolio is under review. For now, that is all the company has put on record.

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Hapvida, a Brazilian health insurer, told the country’s securities regulator on Thursday 19 November 2026 that it is reassessing its assets but has made no concrete decision to sell any. The reply followed press reports that Advent International and Bain Capital, two US private-equity firms, were studying a purchase of some of its hospitals and clinics.

Hapvida’s shares, listed as HAPV3 on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, jumped as the reports spread. The reply closes the question only in part, because the company has not said whether it is in talks.

Key Facts Who. Hapvida, a Brazilian health insurer on B3 in São Paulo; US buyout firms Advent and Bain.

What. Reported sale of hospitals and clinics; Hapvida says it has made no concrete decision.

When. Reports on 17 November; Hapvida’s reply to the regulator on 19 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 21:30 GMT.

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Hapvida says its portfolio is under review. For now, that is all the company has put on record.

On Tuesday 17 November 2026, press reports said the two firms were evaluating assets of Hapvida. The company did not confirm this, and the regulator then asked it to explain.

BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, was reported to be running the process, which was described as early. The reports gave no price.

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The two US firms know the sector: earlier this year they tried and failed to buy Amil, a rival Brazilian health insurer. Readers who want the company’s background can see our Brazil coverage, our report on its third-quarter results and our Hapvida company profile.

JPMorgan, a US bank, said in a note on 18 November that a sale of assets in the South and Southeast would be positive because it would help cut debt. Its analysts, led by Joseph Giordano, rate the stock neutral, meaning neither buy nor sell, and said that “the bar is relatively low” for such a deal.

File photo: a teaching hospital in São Paulo, unrelated to Hapvida.

The package in question, as described by analysts and in the reports, covers eight hospitals, 21 clinics and about 490,000 beneficiaries. That is roughly 6% of the medical-plan portfolio, partly legacy assets of NotreDame Intermédica, a business inside the Hapvida group.

Hapvida answered a formal inquiry (ofício) from the CVM, Brazil’s securities regulator, in a reply dated Thursday 19 November. The company said it is conducting “a general reassessment of its asset portfolio”.

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It added that it has taken “no concrete decision” and signed no binding document on the assets mentioned in the reports. It also said that “for now, there is no relevant information pending disclosure”.

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Hapvida closed at R$5.44 (about US$0.94) on Monday 16 November, then at R$6.12 (about US$1.06) on Tuesday, up 12.5% on the day. It ended Wednesday at R$6.36 (about US$1.08) and Thursday at R$6.16 (about US$1.04), down 3.1%, with each price converted at that day’s closing dollar rate.

Hapvida’s controlling family held 51.39% after a material-fact notice (fato relevante) of 8 April 2026. The record we reviewed is silent on the family’s view of a sale.

No buyer, price or signed document is public. Hapvida has not said whether it is in talks.

The asset package comes from analysts and reports only, and we could not open the CVM filing itself or the filings page on the company’s investor site. If a sale happens, JPMorgan expects the cash to cut debt, but no date for a next step has been published.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hapvida selling hospitals?

Not yet, on the company’s own account. It says it is reviewing its portfolio and has decided nothing.

Who are Advent and Bain?

They are US private-equity firms that buy companies, run them and later sell them. Reports link them to Hapvida, but Hapvida has not confirmed any contact.

Why did the shares move?

Traders priced in the chance of a sale that could reduce debt, as one bank’s analysts argued. The company’s reply left that chance open without confirming it.

Sources: Hapvida’s reply to the CVM, 19 November 2026; JPMorgan note, 18 November 2026; RT market data (B3 closing prices); Hapvida fato relevante, 8 April 2026.

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