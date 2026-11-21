A school from Essequibo retained Guyana's primary-school cricket crown as the programme grew to about 100 schools.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

GUYANA · SPORT

St. Lawrence Primary, a school from Guyana’s Essequibo county, became the first school to win the national primary-school cricket title twice on Friday 20 November 2026. The champions won both of their games at the National Stadium in Providence, near the capital Georgetown.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

For US readers, this small tournament is a window on a sport that is growing on American soil, with cricket due back at the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. It is run by Republic Bank Guyana, a local bank, with Cricket West Indies, the sport’s regional governing body, and the Guyana Cricket Board, its national body, and we previewed the day in our guide to the final.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Caribbean story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts The result St. Lawrence Primary retained the national title at the National Stadium on Friday 20 November 2026.

The history It is the first school to win the national title twice.

The field A record field of about 100 schools played, up from 75 in 2025.

The runner-up Skeldon Primary, from Berbice county, took second place on a tiebreaker against Regma Primary.

A school from Essequibo retained Guyana’s primary-school cricket crown as the programme grew to about 100 schools.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

How the Final Played Out

Three county champions reached the national final: St. Lawrence from Essequibo, Skeldon Primary from Berbice and Regma Primary from Demerara. St. Lawrence won both of its games, which gave it the trophy and a second straight national title after its win in 2025.

Skeldon and Regma played a tied contest for second place, and Skeldon won on a bowl-out. Regma took the third-place trophy, and a bowl-out is a tiebreaker in which bowlers aim at unguarded stumps.

Ejaz Ishmael of Skeldon won three of the four individual awards, including most valuable player. Shameeza Joseph of St. Lawrence was named best batter.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Guyana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Winners So Far

All Saints Primary won the first edition in 2023, and St. Theresa’s Primary took the title in 2024. St. Lawrence won in 2025 and repeated this year, so no school had won twice before.

The coach of the champions was Terry Newton, a national youth coach. Reon King is the national coordinator of the programme.

A Programme That Keeps Growing

About 100 schools took part this year, up from 75 in 2025. Steven Jacobs, a minister in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, said the government will support more expansion and aims for close to 130 schools next year.

Jacobs also committed to take the programme to Region Nine and Region One, two remote parts of the country. Anthony D’Andrade of the Guyana Cricket Board called it part of the board’s grassroots plan to spot young talent early.

Jonelle Dummett, marketing and communications manager of Republic Bank Guyana, said the bank is happy to play a part in introducing the next generation to the game. She handed the championship trophy to St. Lawrence.

Why It Matters Beyond Guyana

Cricket is returning to the Olympics at Los Angeles 2028 in the short Twenty20 format, and the United States already has a professional league called Major League Cricket. Providence, where this final was played, hosted a semi-final of the 2024 men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup, which the United States and the West Indies shared as hosts.

Guyana, a small South American country on the Caribbean coast, is best known abroad for its offshore oil, as our report on Exxon’s new wells shows. Its cricket pipeline starts in primary schools like these, and many Guyanese families have close ties to the United States, especially New York.

What It Means for You

If you follow cricket from the United States, this tournament shows where the region’s future players start: in school teams across Guyana. If you work with Guyana, it shows how a local company such as Republic Bank puts its brand behind youth sport.

For parents and coaches, the figures show strong demand, since the field grew from 75 schools in 2025 to about 100 in 2026. The next test is whether the plan for close to 130 schools next year reaches the interior.

What Is Not Known

The scores of the final games were not published, so the margins of St. Lawrence’s two wins are unknown. The exact number of schools is also given as both 100 and 101 in accounts of the day.

It is not yet clear whether the programme will reach 130 schools next year, or when the two interior regions will join. The date of the 2027 national final is not yet known.

More: Guyana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Republic Bank Five for Fun?

It is a primary-school cricket programme run by Republic Bank Guyana, a local bank, with Cricket West Indies and the Guyana Cricket Board. The fourth edition ended with its national final on Friday 20 November 2026.

Who Won the 2026 National Title?

St. Lawrence Primary, from Essequibo county, won both of its games at the National Stadium in Providence. It is the first school to win the national title twice.

What Is a Bowl-Out in Cricket?

A bowl-out is a tiebreaker in which bowlers take turns to hit the stumps from the pitch, with no batsman. Skeldon Primary used one to take second place from Regma Primary.

Will the Programme Grow Next Year?

Steven Jacobs, a junior minister for sport, said the government will back more growth and aims for close to 130 schools. He also promised to take the programme to Regions Nine and One, in Guyana’s interior and north-west.

Sources: Cricket West Indies, Republic Bank Five for Fun programme releases, 2023 to 2026; statements by Steven Jacobs (Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport), Jonelle Dummett (Republic Bank Guyana) and Anthony D’Andrade (Guyana Cricket Board) at the national final, 20 November 2026; Republic Bank Guyana, programme notices, 2024 to 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error