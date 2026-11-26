The union wants a new 2026 pay deal negotiated at the table, while the government points to agreements already signed. The two sides have not announced a meeting date.

Guyana

Guyana’s civil servants’ union has warned it may call protests, picketing and a withdrawal of labour if the government keeps delaying talks on a 2026 pay rise. The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), which speaks for state employees, set no strike date in a circular dated Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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The circular says four meetings meant to open the talks were postponed, and it accuses the government of trying to bypass collective bargaining. The dispute sits in an oil-driven economy that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender, projects will grow 22.3% in 2026 (IMF, 8 October 2026).

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Key Facts Who. The Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU), led by president Patrick Yarde, represents Guyana’s civil servants.

What. The union threatens protests, picketing and a withdrawal of labour unless talks on 2026 pay start.

Where. Guyana, the English-speaking South American country whose economy is driven by oil.

When. The union’s circular is dated 25 November 2026 and sets no strike date.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The union wants a new 2026 pay deal negotiated at the table, while the government points to agreements already signed. The two sides have not announced a meeting date.

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The GPSU’s last wage deal was announced jointly with the government on 10 December 2024 and covered only 2024 and 2025. It gave a 10% rise for 2024 and an 8% rise for 2025, each backdated to 1 January, according to the joint statement of the Government of Guyana and the union.

The union says that deal left no negotiated increase for 2026, and its circular lists formal demands for face-to-face talks on 18 July, 30 September and 19 October 2026. It says meetings that were scheduled to open those talks were then put off four times.

The government’s position came from President Irfaan Ali, the head of state, who was asked at a media conference on Friday 13 November 2026 whether public servants could expect raises before Christmas. He answered: “The government has always honoured every agreement we make with workers and of course we have a multi-year agreement.”

File photo, February 2015. Central Georgetown and the Demerara River waterfront, Guyana, seen from the air. Photo: amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The union reads that as a plan to apply an expired deal and bypass collective bargaining. The circular adds that agreements with the Guyana Teachers’ Union and three other unions give 9% for 2026, which does not cover GPSU members.

Ali’s remarks name no figure and no union, so it is not clear what the government plans for civil servants. We found no published government reply to the circular.

In its 18 November memorandum to Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh, the union proposes a 20% rise plus a flat G$15,000 (about US$72), a monthly minimum salary of G$140,000 (about US$670) and a new three-year agreement. All conversions here use about G$209 to the US dollar, the rate that has held through 2026.

The union’s own price tracking says essential monthly household spending rose 67%, from G$161,950 (about US$775) in 2024 to G$270,474 (about US$1,294) in 2026. That is a union figure, not an independent one, and the circular rejects the 2006 weights the state uses for its consumer price index, its official inflation measure.

The IMF projected on 8 October 2026 that Guyana’s average inflation would reach 4.1% this year, a different measure from the union’s basket. The IMF also wrote that “strong wage growth and wage-based real exchange rate measures warrant close monitoring.”

The union says a delayed settlement could be paid as a lump sum taxed at 25%, which would cut what workers take home. The union cites the 1987 Agreement for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes, national labour law and Conventions 87, 98 and 151 of the International Labour Organization, the UN’s labour standards body.

No meeting date or strike date has been announced. The circular urges members to attend upcoming branch meetings and briefings.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the union called a strike?

No. The union has threatened protests and a withdrawal of labour but has set no date.

Does the other unions’ 2026 rise apply to civil servants?

The circular says it covers several other unions, not GPSU members. Ali’s remarks do not say whether it will be extended.

What does the union want?

A new three-year deal with higher pay for 2026, backdated to the start of the year. The finance minister has not publicly replied.

Sources Primary: GPSU circular of 25 November 2026; GPSU memorandum to the Finance Minister of 18 November 2026; joint statement of the Government of Guyana and GPSU, 10 December 2024; President Ali media conference, 13 November 2026; IMF 2026 Article IV press release, 8 October 2026; exchange rate about G$209 to the US dollar, 2026 average.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error