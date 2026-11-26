Massy’s chairman says the sharp drop in reported profit follows deliberate choices, and the group now leans on Guyana as it prepares a change at the top.

Markets: Trinidad and Tobago

Massy Holdings, a Trinidad-based group with supermarkets, gas, car and machinery businesses across the Caribbean, reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that profit attributable to its owners fell 54% in the year to 30 September. PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers), its independent auditor, signed its report on 20 November and gave an unmodified opinion, a clean verdict with no reservations, on the full audited statements.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Massy Holdings, a group incorporated in 1923 and listed in Port of Spain and Kingston.

What. Owners’ profit fell 54% to TT$332 million (about US$51 million) while revenue rose 7%.

Next. Chairman Robert Riley retires at the annual shareholder meeting in January 2027.

As of. 26 November 2026, 10:00 GMT.

Massy’s chairman says the sharp drop in reported profit follows deliberate choices, and the group now leans on Guyana as it prepares a change at the top.

Massy was incorporated in 1923 and is listed on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and the Jamaica Stock Exchange, but on no US exchange. It has 13,168 employees and operates in Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, Guyana, Jamaica, Colombia and the United States, and the Rio Times keeps a company profile.

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TT$ means Trinidad and Tobago dollars, and every US$ figure here uses TT$6.5611 per US$, the RT market-data close of 25 November. Revenue from outside parties rose 7% to TT$16.74 billion (about US$2.55 billion), led by motors and machines, up 14%, while retail, the largest segment, grew 5% to TT$10.42 billion (about US$1.59 billion).

File photo: the Red House, seat of Parliament in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

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Profit before tax from continuing operations, the businesses the group is keeping, fell 13% to TT$999 million (about US$152 million). Owners’ profit was TT$722 million (about US$110 million) a year earlier, so the drop is TT$390 million (about US$59 million).

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In his statement dated 18 November, Chairman Robert Riley wrote: “The decline in reported profit was significant, and we own that result.” He added: “Most of it follows from decisions we took deliberately to strengthen the foundation, discipline, people and leadership of the business.”

Riley tied roughly 80% of the fall in profit after tax to three areas. Selling businesses and other capital allocation decisions explain TT$202 million (about US$31 million), or 52%, and stronger provisions, money set aside against unpaid customer bills and unsold stock, explain TT$62 million (about US$9 million), or 16%.

Higher tax is the third area, at TT$50 million (about US$8 million), or 13%. Separately, Hurricane Melissa cost TT$33 million (about US$5 million), or 8%, mainly through lower volumes in Jamaica and clean-up work.

The final quarter was weaker still, with owners’ profit for the three months to 30 September at TT$9.8 million (about US$1.5 million) against TT$222 million (about US$34 million) a year before. Quarterly revenue rose about 6% to TT$4.19 billion (about US$639 million).

Cash from operations was TT$1.19 billion (about US$181 million), down about 29% from TT$1.67 billion (about US$255 million) the year before. Riley noted it has grown from TT$681 million (about US$104 million) in the 2022 financial year, with year-end cash of TT$1.9 billion (about US$290 million) and debt at about 34% of shareholders’ equity.

Guyana is now Massy’s largest profit region on the group’s regional table, with pre-tax profit up 17% to TT$413 million (about US$63 million). Trinidad and Tobago, the home market, slipped 13% to TT$402 million (about US$61 million).

The board proposed a final dividend of TT$0.0708 per share, taking the year’s total to TT$0.177 (about US$0.027). Riley retires at the annual shareholder meeting in January 2027, and his statement is his last at a year end.

From January 2027 Massy Distribution, the group’s distribution arm, becomes the main local distributor for Nestlé, the Swiss food company, in Trinidad and Tobago. The Massy Hub in Houston, Texas, covering supply chain, distribution and automotive capability, is planned to finish in 2028.

For readers in the United States, the points to watch are Guyana, whose economy is driven by oil, and the Houston hub. We found no independent analyst comment on the results, and nothing here is investment advice.

More: Trinidad and Tobago news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Massy’s profit fall so much?

The chairman says most of the fall follows deliberate decisions, such as selling businesses and setting aside more for bad debts and stock. Higher tax and hurricane costs added to it.

Can US investors buy Massy shares?

Not on a US exchange, because the shares trade in Port of Spain and Kingston. A broker with access to those markets is the route, and this is not investment advice.

Where is Massy’s profit growing?

Guyana, Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean grew, while Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Barbados and the USA fell. Guyana is now the largest region by pre-tax profit.

Sources Massy Holdings, Highlights of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, 25 November 2026 · PwC independent auditor’s report, 20 November 2026 (inside the same document) · RT exchange rate, 25 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error