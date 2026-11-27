Guinea’s central bank governor drew a line on Friday between IMF support and IMF control of the country’s monetary policy.

Economy: Guinea

The governor of Guinea’s central bank said on Friday 27 November 2026 that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not set the country’s monetary policy. Dr Karamo Kaba spoke to journalists in Conakry, the capital, days after the IMF’s Executive Board, the body of member-country representatives that approves its loans, approved a programme for Guinea on Monday 23 November.

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His comment draws a line between the fund’s role and the central bank’s. It matters beyond Guinea because the programme is meant to help the country turn mining wealth, including the Simandou iron ore project, into steady growth, according to the IMF’s staff statement of August 2026.

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Key Facts Who. Dr Karamo Kaba, governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea (BCRG).

What. He said the IMF will not dictate Guinea’s monetary policy; the BCRG will keep conducting it.

Programme. SDR (the IMF’s unit of account) 310.59 million, about US$425 million, for 2026 to 2029.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Guinea’s central bank governor drew a line on Friday between IMF support and IMF control of the country’s monetary policy.

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The programme has a short history. An IMF team visited Guinea from 16 to 29 June 2026 for its yearly health check of the economy, known as the Article IV consultation.

In August the fund’s staff announced a deal in principle for a 41-month Extended Credit Facility, a concessional (low-cost) IMF loan. That deal was worth 145 percent of Guinea’s quota, its financial stake in the fund.

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The Economy Ministry says the programme the Board approved rests on two IMF lending tools, the Extended Credit Facility and the Extended Fund Facility, and puts its value at about US$425 million. On Friday, Economy Minister Mariama Ciré Sylla said that the last time the IMF approved a new programme for Guinea was nine years ago.

Some Guinean reports give the total as US$417 million. Kaba framed his remark as a message to the public.

“Now that the programme is ready, we must tell our fellow citizens the truth,” he said (translated). Then he set out the aim in plain terms.

“It is not the International Monetary Fund that will dictate monetary policy to Guinea,” he said, adding that “it is the BCRG that will continue to conduct this monetary policy” (translated).

Conakry, Guinea’s capital and port city. Photo: Alpha hmd, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

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He called the fund “a technical and financial support” and “a partner for monitoring”. Of the talks that led to the deal, he said, “the delivery was not easy” (translated).

The IMF’s own staff statement sets out four priorities for the programme. Among them are “greater exchange rate flexibility” to rebuild reserves and “reforms to central bank governance”, and the statement says inflationary pressures “have increased recently”.

Kaba’s remarks, as published, did not say which tools the bank will use, or how exchange rate flexibility fits with his pledge of control. That gap is the open question in the story.

Government officials stress the upside. After the approval, Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah said that the fund’s signature “is extremely important for any country that is open” (translated).

Nérée Noumon, the head of the IMF’s Guinea office, said on Friday that having a programme creates a framework for more budget support. He added that Guinea receives an immediate SDR 47.19 million, or US$63.4 million at his rate, as budget aid.

A civil-society voice was sceptical before the vote. Ibrahima Balaya Diallo, a member of the Guinean Civil Forum, a civil-society group, said in remarks published on 23 August that the IMF imposes “non-negotiable conditions”, such as “the end of subsidies” (translated).

Economist Yaya Keita saw it differently in the same report, saying the deal brings “macroeconomic credibility” (translated). Both comments came before the Board had voted.

The fund’s staff warned that fiscal and external buffers, meaning budget room and foreign reserves, “remain below desired levels”. They also said risks to the outlook are “tilted to the downside”, including “prolonged cash shortages”.

The staff statement expects growth to gain momentum as mining production scales up and Simandou enters production. For anyone with money in Guinea’s mines or its debt, the central bank’s policy choices are one more thing to watch.

Bah said the administration must now deliver on its side of the programme. Over the next three years, he said, it will have to strengthen its managerial capacities (translated).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who runs Guinea’s monetary policy under the IMF programme?

Governor Karamo Kaba says the central bank does, with the IMF acting as supporter and monitor. The programme documents should show what the fund expects in return.

What is an Extended Credit Facility?

It is an IMF lending arrangement on concessional terms for low-income countries. Money is released in instalments after the fund reviews progress.

Sources Statements by Dr Karamo Kaba, Economy Minister Mariama Ciré Sylla and IMF resident representative Nérée Noumon, Conakry, 27 November 2026 · Statement by Prime Minister Amadou Oury Bah, published 24 November 2026 · Guinean Ministry of Economy and Finance communiqué on the IMF Board approval of 23 November 2026, dated 23 November and published 24 November · IMF staff statement on the 2026 Article IV consultation mission and staff-level agreement with Guinea, August 2026 · Banque Centrale de la République de Guinée

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