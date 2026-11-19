Grupo Palacio de Hierro is a Mexican retail group based in Mexico City that owns the El Palacio de Hierro chain of upscale department stores, and also runs a store credit card and shopping-centre property. It is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Grupo Palacio de Hierro, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is the Mexican legal form of a listed public company), the owner of the El Palacio de Hierro department stores Exchange GPH (Series 1 ordinary shares, the only listed share class) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 20 April 1990 Headquarters Mexico City, Mexico Sector Consumer retail: department stores, a store credit card and real estate Website elpalaciodehierro.com Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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