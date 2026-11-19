Conservas Oderich is a family-controlled Brazilian food company from Rio Grande do Sul, founded in 1908, that makes canned meats, ketchup and other condiments and preserved fruit and vegetables. Its shares trade on B3, Brazil's main stock exchange, and a 2025 newspaper report says it sells to more than 70 countries, mostly in Africa and the Middle East. Full name Conservas Oderich S.A. Exchange ODER3 (ordinary shares) and ODER4 (preferred shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters São Sebastião do Caí, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil Sector Processed food (B3: miscellaneous foods) Website oderich.com.br Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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