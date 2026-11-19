Grupo Financiero Multiva is a Mexican financial holding company based in Mexico City, whose main business is Banco Multiva, a bank lending to companies and to state and local governments. It is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange, and this profile shows who owns and runs it and what its latest filings report. Full name Grupo Financiero Multiva, S.A.B. de C.V. (S.A.B. de C.V. is the Mexican legal form of a listed public company; a “grupo financiero” is a licensed financial holding company) Exchange GFMULTI (ordinary shares, which the exchange labels Series O, the only listed class) / Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange), listed since 27 March 1992 Headquarters Mexico City, Mexico Sector Financial services: holding company of a bank, a brokerage and a fund manager Website multivaloresgf.com.mx Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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