Ghana's president promised a fitting send-off for the chief on 13 November. This week his regional minister put a figure on it.

File photo, 2022. The Independence Arch, also called the Black Star Gate, in Accra carries the words Freedom and Justice. (Photo: Uprising Man, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

GHANA · POLITICS

The Mahama Agogomanhene funeral donation, GH¢600,000 (about US$50,600) from Ghana’s president, was announced on Wednesday 25 November 2026 by Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene at the funeral in Agogo. The Agogomanhene, the paramount chief (senior traditional ruler) of Agogo, Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, died on Thursday 26 March 2026 after more than five decades on the stool, the chief’s seat of office.

Amoakohene spoke for President John Dramani Mahama on the second day of the funeral. The gift comes from a government that has also honoured the chief in public, by receiving the Agogo delegation in Accra and sending a tribute to the palace.

Key Facts Who President John Dramani Mahama; the late Nana Kwame Akuoko Sarpong, paramount chief of Agogo in Ashanti Region.

What A GH¢600,000 donation (about US$50,600), paid in two parts on Tuesday 24 and Wednesday 25 November.

Where Agogo palace, where the three-day Dɔte Yie burial rites run from 24 to 26 November 2026.

Next Thursday 26 November closes the rites, with the Asantehene, the Ashanti king, due.

As of 26 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

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Ghana’s president promised a fitting send-off for the chief on 13 November. This week his regional minister put a figure on it.

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The promise came in Accra on 13 November, when the Agogomanhemaa, the queen mother of Agogo, Nana Juaben Afrakoma Serwaa Kusi Oboadum, led a delegation to the Presidency to invite Mahama to the rites. The Presidency said he told them: “We and Nana are a family,” adding that “if someone serves his nation well, he deserves to be honoured.”

Nana Akuoko Sarpong was more than the ruler of one town, because he served as Secretary for Health, for the Interior and for Chieftaincy Affairs under the Provisional National Defence Council led by Jerry John Rawlings, who later served as president. He later sat on the Council of State, a body that advises the president, under the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

The Presidency also said he helped form the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). Ghanaian accounts of his life say he took the Agogo stool on 23 December 1975 and, as a lawyer, later sat in Parliament during the Third Republic, the civilian government of 1979 to 1981.

The state has given before, but far less. At the one-week observance in early June, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang presented GH¢50,000 (about US$4,200 at today’s rate) on the Government’s behalf, so the new gift is twelve times the size.

The Mahama Agogomanhene Funeral Donation Is Twelve Times June’s Gift

Amoakohene told mourners the President gave GH¢500,000 on Tuesday 24 November and a further GH¢100,000 on Wednesday 25 November. The figures are in cedis; at 11.865 cedis to the US dollar on 25 November, the closing rate, the two parts are about US$42,100 and US$8,400.

Amoakohene also read the President’s tribute at the palace on his behalf. It said no account of Ghana’s modern history would be complete without the chief’s service to national development.

The second day belonged to the National House of Chiefs, the national body of traditional rulers, the Regional House of Chiefs, the security services, schools, old students’ associations and state-owned companies. Mourners file past the body from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and again from 1:00 p.m., under a programme published by the Agogo Traditional Council, the body that runs the rites.

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Residents interviewed in June credit the chief with bringing the Presbyterian University and two Presbyterian training colleges for teachers and nurses to the town. Nana Kwame Nti, the Krontihene (a senior Agogo chief), had appealed in June for more support toward the final rites.

It is not clear from the announcements whether Mahama himself stood at the palace on Wednesday. The regional minister is described as representing him, while other accounts of the day place the president among the mourners.

The announcements also do not say which budget line or account the money comes from. They do not say whether it is a personal gift or a state payment.

The rites close on Thursday 26 November. That day is set aside for the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the king of the Ashanti people, other Asante chiefs and national leaders, with the President and former presidents also expected.

For readers in the United States, the rites are a reminder that chiefs remain public figures in Ghana. The Wednesday programme set aside time for both the National House of Chiefs and state-owned companies.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Was the Agogomanhene?

He was the paramount chief, the senior traditional ruler, of the Agogo area, and earlier a government minister. His funeral brings together chiefs and national leaders.

What Does Dɔte Yie Mean?

It is the name given to the three-day burial rites for the chief. It follows an earlier one-week observance.

Does the Donation Come From the Government?

The announcement calls it the President’s contribution, paid in two parts. It does not say which budget line or account the money comes from.





Sources: Statement of the Presidency of Ghana on the visit of the Agogo Traditional Council, 13 November 2026; programme announced by the Agogo Traditional Council, signed by Nana Kwame Nti, Krontihene of Agogo, November 2026; statements of Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene at Agogo, 25 November 2026; Government of Ghana donation at the one-week observance, early June 2026; exchange rate USD/GHS, RT, 25 November 2026 close.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error