Ghana’s energy minister says the grid is not shedding load, while an ECG regional spokesman says it is in some areas, as heat, a gas fault and a fallen tree strain supply. Neither side has published a load-shedding timetable.

Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the banknotes or the central bank. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Energy: Ghana

Ghana’s Energy Minister told an Accra audience on Friday 27 November 2026 that the country is not shedding load, the planned rotating cuts used when supply falls short of demand, even as outages hit parts of the country over the past week. John Abdulai Jinapor, speaking at the 10th Ghana Energy Awards, an energy-industry event, blamed extreme heat, a gas fault and a tree that fell on a power line.

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A spokesman for the state power distributor tells a different story. Awal Boye, Western Region spokesman for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), said in a radio interview: “We have deployed load shedding in some areas to ensure that consumers have access to electricity.”

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Key Facts Who. Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor and the state utility ECG give opposing accounts of load shedding.

What. Power cuts over the past week; the minister blames heat, a gas fault and a fallen tree.

Where. Accra, Tema and parts of the Western and Ashanti regions.

Next. ECG’s eight-hour maintenance outage in Sekondi-Takoradi on Sunday 29 November, 9:00am to 5:00pm.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Ghana’s energy minister says the grid is not shedding load, while an ECG regional spokesman says it is in some areas, as heat, a gas fault and a fallen tree strain supply. Neither side has published a load-shedding timetable.

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), the state weather service, “has confirmed the development of a very strong El Niño event”, according to a technical brief revised after a scientific review on 27 October 2026. El Niño is a warming of the Pacific Ocean that shifts weather worldwide, and the brief put the chance at about 96 per cent that its November 2026 to January 2027 index reaches or exceeds the threshold.

The brief expects a hotter, drier dry season, with heat stress likely to peak from February to April 2027, especially in the north, and says hydropower through the 2026/27 dry season depends mainly on water already stored in Lake Volta. We read the brief through a report published on 1 November, and GMet linked El Niño to heat and hydropower risk, not to this week’s cuts, so that link is the minister’s claim.

Jamestown Lighthouse beside the sea in the Jamestown quarter of Accra (file photo, 2017). Photo: Gereon K. / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Jinapor said the cuts over the past week had three causes: excess heat, a fault in gas infrastructure, and a tree felled onto a transmission line. “You would have realised that we are experiencing some excess heat because of the El Niño and, to compound issues, we had a small challenge at our gas infrastructure,” he said.

The gas fault struck backup pumps, he said, and emergency repairs meant replacing faulty equipment, which took time to buy and install. He did not name the plant or pipeline involved.

GRIDCo (Ghana Grid Company, the state grid operator) said a tree, allegedly felled by illegal chainsaw operators, fell on its 330kV (330,000-volt) Aboadze–Anwomaso line, which tripped late on the afternoon of Wednesday 25 November. Customers in parts of the Western and Ashanti regions lost power until repairs finished at about 12:07pm on Thursday 26 November.

ECG’s own notices point to faults as well: on Friday 27 November it told customers in Tema and Afienya, east of Accra, that the outage was the result of a fault in its network. Dr Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, ECG’s general manager for external communications, tied intermittent cuts in Accra to transformer work, and to emergency cases from overloaded transformers and sudden faults.

The failures reached the president, said Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the opposition leader in Parliament: a speech by President John Mahama was cut short at Achimota Golf Course in Accra on Saturday 21 November when the power failed. ECG had also scheduled cuts of up to eight hours from 21 to 25 November in four ECG operating areas.

“I can confidently say that as we speak we are not shedding load,” Jinapor said. “There are a few pockets, but we are addressing them,” he added.

In his closing remarks on the 2027 Budget on Thursday 26 November 2026, Afenyo-Markin told Parliament: “We were told, Mr Speaker, that the lights would stay on, yet dumsor is back.” Dumsor is Ghana’s word for repeated blackouts.

Jinapor told the awards that the government inherited a generation shortfall of about 700 megawatts, units of power capacity, with several plants overdue for maintenance. Rehabilitation is returning units to service, including the Kpone Thermal Power Plant, a generating station, he said.

He expects the Kumasi transmission upgrade by GRIDCo, the state grid operator, to finish by 10 or 11 December 2026. The works belong to the grid reinforcement he described for the festive-season load.

GMet’s brief names the 2027 inflow season, when water flows into Lake Volta, as the period that will determine hydropower generation in 2028. No load-shedding timetable has been published, no official figure for customers affected or outage hours has been published that we found, and nobody has said where the gas fault struck.

The next dated steps are close. ECG’s eight-hour maintenance outage on Sunday 29 November, 9:00am to 5:00pm, covers much of Sekondi-Takoradi and towns fed from the Asawinso substation, a grid hub in the west, and the Kumasi works are due by 10 or 11 December.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ghana rationing electricity?

The energy minister says it is not, but an ECG regional spokesman says load shedding is in place in some areas. Neither a timetable nor an official count of affected customers has been published.

What caused the recent power cuts?

Jinapor named extreme heat, a gas infrastructure fault and a tree on a transmission line. GRIDCo confirmed the tree incident, while ECG says other outages come from faults in its own network.

Is El Niño behind the cuts?

GMet linked El Niño to heat and hydropower risk, not to this week’s cuts. The link to the cuts is the minister’s claim.

Sources Remarks of Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor at the 10th Ghana Energy Awards, an energy-industry event, 27 November 2026; GRIDCo statement on the Aboadze–Anwomaso line; ECG outage notices; Ghana Parliament 2027 Budget debate, 26 November 2026; GMet El Niño technical brief, revised 27 October 2026 · Electricity Company of Ghana · Ghana Meteorological Agency

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error