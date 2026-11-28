Fidelity Bank, which calls itself Ghana's largest privately owned bank, is asking the public to become shareholders after years of delay.

Fidelity Bank Ghana will sell 160 million shares to the public at GH¢10 each in an initial public offering (IPO), with the offer opening on Monday 30 November 2026 and closing on Wednesday 9 December. If every share is taken up, the sale would raise GH¢1.6 billion, about US$135 million.

The bank, which calls itself the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, plans to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). Conversions use 11.84 cedis, Ghana’s currency, per US dollar, the rate quoted on 27 November 2026.

Key Facts Who Fidelity Bank Ghana, a lender that opened in 2006 and plans to list in Accra.

What 160 million shares at GH¢10 each, a possible GH¢1.6 billion (about US$135 million).

Minimum At least 500 shares, or GH¢5,000 (about US$422), with no maximum.

When Offer open from Monday 30 November to Wednesday 9 December 2026.

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GHANA · BANKING

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Fidelity Bank, which calls itself Ghana’s largest privately owned bank, is asking the public to become shareholders after years of delay.

The bank first looked at a listing around its tenth birthday, it says, but the energy crisis, COVID-19 and Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme delayed the plan. The Domestic Debt Exchange Programme was the government’s 2023 restructuring of its local-currency bonds, which hit bank balance sheets.

In a notice reported on 5 October 2026, the bank called a virtual shareholders’ meeting for Monday 26 October to approve the IPO and a listing on the main market of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). The notice, signed by Company Secretary Akosua Apea Osafo, let the board set the price and number of shares.

The same notice proposed a bonus issue, meaning free extra shares for existing owners, of up to 732,250,000 shares. It also set aside up to 1.5% of the post-IPO equity for eligible staff at a discount.

Edward Effah, the founder, said the bank set out 20 years ago to build “a world-class bank that was Ghanaian.” Atta Yeboah Gyan, the acting managing director, called the IPO “an important milestone in our growth journey.”

Investors apply at any Fidelity branch or through agents named in the prospectus. There is no maximum, so large buyers can apply as well as small savers.

The same notice proposed a share plan of 1,100,000 shares (about GH¢11 million, or US$0.9 million) for directors and another of 2,600,000 shares (about GH¢26 million, or US$2.2 million) for staff with ten or more years of service, in both cases for a token sum, so the bracketed values are approximate market worth, not the price paid. It also proposed moving GH¢36 million (about US$3.0 million) out of the bank’s stated capital, the money shareholders have paid in.

Existing owners would waive their right to buy new shares first, a right known as pre-emption. The waiver covers new shares and the sale of already issued shares by current owners under the IPO, so the final offer could include both.

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The money would go to new core banking and digital systems, more branches and agency banking points (small outlets run by agents), project work, working capital and contingencies. The bank has not published amounts for each use in the offer summary.

A listing would put Fidelity on the GSE main market, the exchange’s primary board. An earlier plan, reported in 2018, aimed for a listing by 2020, so this launch comes about six years later than that plan.

It is not yet clear whether the 160 million shares are new or sold by existing holders, and no listing date has been given. The offer announcement as reported does not mention approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ghana’s market regulator.

For US readers, this is a local Ghanaian share sale priced in cedis, not a US-listed security. At 11.84 cedis per dollar on Friday, the minimum application is about US$422.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Does the Fidelity Bank Ghana IPO Close?

The offer closes on Wednesday 9 December 2026. The bank has not given a listing date.

Who Can Apply for the Shares?

The bank says individuals and institutions may apply through its branches or named agents. There is no maximum, so large investors are welcome too.

Sources Fidelity Bank Ghana, IPO announcement and statements by founder Edward Effah and Acting Managing Director Atta Yeboah Gyan, 27 November 2026

Fidelity Bank Ghana, notice of extraordinary general meeting, as published 5 October 2026

Fidelity Bank Ghana, plan to list by 2020, as published 22 April 2018

market exchange rate, 27 November 2026





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