Ghana Declares Farmers’ Day a Public Holiday
A Friday holiday for the country’s farmers also closes shops and many businesses. Visitors and companies should plan around it.
Business: Ghana
Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior has declared Friday 4 December 2026 a statutory public holiday for the 42nd National Farmers’ Day. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed the notice on Friday 27 November 2026.
Under Ghanaian law, shops and most other businesses must close on a public holiday, which matters to anyone with a trip, a shipment or a meeting in the country that week. The national celebration takes place in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region.
Key Facts
- Who. Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed the notice on Friday 27 November 2026.
- What. Friday 4 December 2026 is a statutory public holiday for the 42nd National Farmers’ Day.
- Where. The national celebration is in Sunyani, capital of the Bono Region.
- As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.
A Friday holiday for the country’s farmers also closes shops and many businesses. Visitors and companies should plan around it.
The notice reads: “Friday, 4th December 2026, which marks Farmers’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.” The ministry issued the notice on Friday 27 November 2026.
Farmers’ Day is an annual national occasion that honours the people who grow Ghana’s food. In 2025 the Interior Ministry declared Friday 5 December a statutory holiday for the same event, in a notice issued in late November.
The Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced in July that Sunyani would host the 42nd celebration on Friday 4 December. It chose the theme “Our Farmers, Our Food, Our Future”.
A national agricultural fair runs from Monday 30 November to Friday 4 December, the ministry said. The awards ceremony closes the week on the holiday itself.
The ministry lists 32 national award categories. Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku said in July that the overall winner will receive GH¢1.2 million (about US$102,000), a tractor with accessories.
The winner will also receive a new pickup truck. The cedi (GH¢, Ghana’s currency) figures in this report are converted at GH¢11.79 per US$1, the RT market rate at the Friday 27 November 2026 close.
The ministry said a 50-seater bus will go to the best senior high school in practical agriculture. It is listed among the prizes for the 42nd celebration.
The business effect comes from the Public Holidays Act, 2001 (Act 601), which says a person shall not open a shop to sell or trade, or carry on a business, on a public holiday. The law exempts food and grocery shops, pharmacies, licensed restaurants and hotels, local food markets and premises licensed to sell spirits, wine and beer.
Essential public services also keep running under the Act. Most other businesses will be shut, so errands are best done on Thursday 3 December or Monday 7 December.
We found no statement on whether banks or the Ghana Stock Exchange, the country’s main share market, will open on 4 December. Anyone who needs a bank or a trade that week should ask their institution directly.
The holiday honours a sector that carries much of the economy. The Ghana Statistical Service, the national statistics office, said in its provisional 2025 accounts of 17 March 2026 that agriculture grew 6.8% and made up 22.8% of real gross domestic product.
Farmers’ Day also keeps to a fixed rhythm. It fell on Friday 5 December in 2025 and falls on Friday 4 December in 2026, in both years the first Friday of the month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Friday 4 December a public holiday in Ghana?
Yes, the Interior Ministry declared it a statutory public holiday for Farmers’ Day. The notice says it should be observed throughout the country.
Will shops be open on Farmers’ Day?
Most shops and businesses must close under the Public Holidays Act. Food shops, pharmacies, licensed restaurants and hotels, and essential services are exempt.
Where is the national celebration held?
It is held in Sunyani, the capital of the Bono Region. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced the city as host in July.
Sources
Ministry of the Interior notice of 27 November 2026 and 2026 statutory holiday list; Public Holidays Act, 2001 (Act 601); Ministry of Food and Agriculture announcement, July 2026 (Information Services Department, the government’s information agency)
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