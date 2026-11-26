Brazil: Congress

Brazil’s federal prosecution service on Wednesday 25 November 2026 charged Gustavo Gayer, a federal deputy from Goiás state, with criminal association, embezzlement and use of a forged document. The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), which files criminal cases against lawmakers at the Supreme Federal Court (STF), also charged two dozen other people, aides and allies, in a complaint signed on Tuesday 24 November by Deputy Prosecutor-General Luiza Frischeisen.

Gayer, of the Liberal Party (PL), was elected senator in October 2026 and takes an eight-year term in February 2027. Until then he is still a deputy, and he says the charge is an attempt to silence him.

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Key Facts Who. Deputy Gustavo Gayer (Liberal Party, Goiás) and two dozen other people, aides and allies.

What. Charged with criminal association, embezzlement and use of a forged document.

When. Charged Wednesday 25 November 2026; Justice Alexandre de Moraes gave defendants 15 days to reply.

As of. 26 November 2026, 06:30 GMT

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prosecutors say a lawmaker turned his office budget into a private purse. Gayer calls the charge an intimidation attempt, and the court has not yet ruled on the complaint.

The case did not begin on Wednesday, and Gayer says the Federal Police (PF) raided him on Friday 25 October 2024, two days before the municipal runoff. He has called that operation electoral from the first day.

The complaint says the investigation began when police seized the phone of João Paulo Cavalcante, a former aide of Gayer. The data showed a simulated contract paid from the office budget, and the complaint says Cavalcante “executou atividades absolutamente diversas daquelas para as quais sua empresa havia sido contratada” (did work entirely different from what his company was hired for).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Tuesday 28 April 2026 the First Panel, which also tried former president Jair Bolsonaro, unanimously made Gayer a defendant in a separate case. It concerned a social-media post tying President Lula to Nazism and Hamas, in a case led by Justice Flávio Dino of the same court.

How prosecutors say the scheme worked

The PGR says Gayer led the group and designed its schemes, which it calls a stable and permanent criminal association with “múltiplos mecanismos de desvios de verbas públicas” (multiple mechanisms for diverting public funds). In its words the association “se estruturou a partir do mandato eletivo do parlamentar” (was built around the lawmaker’s elected mandate), recruiting formal aides, informal helpers, technical staff and relatives.

The first scheme touches the parliamentary expense allowance, the monthly public money each deputy receives for office costs. Between March and May 2023, the PGR says, R$24,000 (US$4,120 at R$5.8213 per US$1, the market close of Wednesday) paid an irregularly hired secretary through a front company with fake invoices.

A second flow ran longer. From February 2023 to January 2025, monthly payments of R$6,000 to R$6,500 (about US$1,030 to US$1,120) paid rent on a property in Goiânia, the capital of Goiás, used as a political office, and the complaint says the same property also housed Gayer’s private English-language school and the stock of his shop.

File photo: Brazil’s National Congress in Brasília at dusk.

A third scheme aimed at the federal budget. Between January 2023 and April 2024, the PGR says, the group set up a private association called IDISE (Instituto de Desenvolvimento & Investimento Socioeducacional) to win “public utility” status and attract Gayer’s parliamentary amendments, which are earmarked budget money.

To get there, the complaint says, the group bought an inactive association’s tax number, forged old minutes and used front men, known in Brazil as “laranjas”, as managers. Embezzlement here is peculato, the Portuguese term for theft of public money by an official.

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Gayer calls it an attempt to silence him

Gayer answered on the same day. “Recebo sem surpresa a notícia de que a Procuradoria-Geral da República ofereceu denúncia contra mim” (I receive without surprise the news that the Prosecutor-General’s Office has filed charges against me), he said.

He called the charge “mais uma tentativa de me intimidar, de me calar e de me fazer recuar diante do Supremo” (one more attempt to intimidate me, silence me and make me back down before the Supreme Court). He links it to his push for the Senate to examine impeachment requests against Supreme Court justices,.

He also notes that the case lands with Justice Alexandre de Moraes and the First Panel that judged Bolsonaro. He says he will present his defence in the case file.

Moraes, the rapporteur (the judge steering the case), ordered the accused notified to answer within 15 days. The full complaint was not public online on Thursday 26 November, so its wording here comes from published extracts, and the list of the 24 co-defendants was not available either.

After the replies, the First Panel decides whether to accept the complaint. The court has announced no date for that decision.

If the panel accepts the complaint, Gayer becomes a defendant (réu) in a second criminal case. He would then take his eight-year Senate mandate in February 2027 with both pending.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the complaint accuse Gayer of?

Prosecutors say he used his elected office to run a group that diverted public money. The court must now decide whether the accusation is strong enough to go to trial.

Is Gayer already a senator?

Not yet, because he was only elected in October 2026. Until his term starts he remains a federal deputy.

What happens after the court accepts a complaint?

The accused become defendants in a criminal case. That is a step before any verdict, not a finding of guilt.

Sources Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), complaint filed at the Supreme Federal Court · Gustavo Gayer, statement · Federal Police indictment, December 2025