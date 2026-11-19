García, Llorente, Leiva, known on the Santiago Stock Exchange by its former name NIBSA, is a Chilean company that sold its building-materials business at the end of 2025 and stopped selling products in early 2026. This profile shows who owns it, who runs it and what its latest audited and interim filings report. Full name García, Llorente, Leiva S.A., formerly NIBSA S.A. (a Chilean public limited company, “sociedad anónima”; renamed on 23 December 2025) Ticker / exchange NIBSA on the Santiago Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago), listed since 18 January 2010; registered in the securities register of Chile’s financial regulator, the CMF (Comisión para el Mercado Financiero), under number 625 Headquarters Santiago, Chile (legal address Rivas 698, 2nd floor, San Joaquín) Sector Former wholesaler of building materials and hardware; it sold its business and stopped selling products in early 2026 Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

Part of LatAm Company Intelligence This company profile belongs to The Rio Times' research on every listed company and exchange in Latin America and the Caribbean. Browse the full intelligence hub →

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Not ready to buy? Try Company Intelligence free for 14 days →

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error