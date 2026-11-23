Barrow framed the vote as a choice between an experienced driver and an apprentice, in meetings where local speakers backed him.

Politics: The Gambia

Gambia’s President Adama Barrow told voters in the Upper River Region that re-electing him would bring electricity, water, schools and roads to villages that still lack them. He made the pledge at campaign meetings in Kolibana, Diabugu Batapa and Basse, ahead of the presidential election on Saturday 5 December 2026.

The Upper River Region is the far east of the Gambia, and Basse is its main town. Barrow, 61, is seeking a third term, and his message to rural voters promises to reach communities that still lack basic services.

Key Facts Who. President Adama Barrow, 61, of the National People’s Party (NPP), seeking a third term.

What. A pledge to extend electricity, water, schools and roads to communities not yet served.

When. Campaign meetings in the Upper River Region; election Saturday 5 December 2026.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting exchange, gives Barrow about 81% to win (23 November, 2:33 p.m. ET).

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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Barrow framed the vote as a choice between an experienced driver and an apprentice, in meetings where local speakers backed him.

At Kolibana, residents said they wanted development to continue, and Barrow compared the election to choosing a driver. He asked whether voters would entrust a car to a trained driver or to an apprentice.

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“Voting for me is voting for extension of electrification, water, schools and roads to those whose communities are yet to benefit,” Barrow said at Kolibana. At Diabugu Batapa, in Sandu District, he said he expected to win support.

Of the area, he said: “Sandu is my own. I have no doubt that this area will vote for me.”

File photo of a shopping street in Banjul, the Gambian capital. Photo: tjabeljan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

He named Musa Drammeh, the NPP’s national president, and Bubu Drammeh, its regional chairman, as people who could help secure votes. At Basse, village head Mamadou Salieu Bah thanked the government for what he described as stability and development.

Barrow won a second term in December 2021 with 53.2% of the vote, ahead of Ousainou Darboe, the main opposition leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP), on 27.7%, according to official results. He is one of nine candidates in the 5 December race.

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The confidence voiced at the meetings came from party speakers and local leaders, not from polling. These statements show the mood of his own rallies rather than the region’s voting intentions.

Barrow has led the country since January 2017. The vote is run by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), which has cleared nine candidates.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, an online prediction market, gave Barrow about an 81% chance of winning on 23 November at 2:33 p.m. ET, ahead of Ousainou Darboe at 14%. About US$21,000 had been traded on the market, and the prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Gambia vote for president?

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026. Barrow is one of nine candidates cleared to run.

Where is the Upper River Region?

It is the easternmost region of the Gambia, and its main town is Basse. Barrow made his pitch there at three campaign meetings.

More in our Gambia coverage, our report on the latest poll and our report on the candidates who filed.

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Sources: Campaign meetings in Kolibana, Diabugu Batapa and Basse; official 2021 election results and the Independent Electoral Commission’s candidate list; Polymarket, read 23 November 2026, 2:33 p.m. ET.

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