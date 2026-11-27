An independent lawyer says he would serve five years and leave, in a race where bettors make the sitting president the favourite.

Passengers leave the ferry at Barra on the Gambia River, in an undated photo. Photo: Mishimoto / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

GAMBIA · POLITICS

Lamin J. Darboe, a Gambian lawyer running for president, was due to receive a grand welcome in the Kombos, the Greater Banjul area, on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Team Gambia Grand Coalition 2026, the opposition alliance that backs him, has campaigned since mid-November ahead of the vote on Saturday 5 December 2026.

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He is not Ousainou Darboe, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and the main challenger to the president. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs the vote, spells his name Lamin J Darbo on its list of accepted candidates.

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Key Facts Who. Lamin J. Darboe, a lawyer running as an independent, backed by an opposition alliance.

What. He pledges one five-year term and a constitutional two-term limit if elected president.

When. The presidential vote is on Saturday 5 December 2026; the official campaign ends on 3 December.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting platform, not polls: Barrow 81%, Ousainou Darboe 14% (11:56 p.m. ET, 26 November).

As of. 27 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

An independent lawyer says he would serve five years and leave, in a race where bettors make the sitting president the favourite.

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File photo, 2006. A street in Banjul, the capital of Gambia. (Photo: Bart van Poll, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The IEC validated nine presidential candidates on Saturday 14 November, and one has since withdrawn. The list includes the sitting president, Adama Barrow of the National People’s Party (NPP), and three independents: Lamin J Darbo, Isatou Touray and Almameh Gibba.

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Barrow took office in January 2017 after beating Yahya Jammeh, the longtime ruler, and won again in 2021. He promised a new constitution with term limits, but the old constitution still stands, so he can seek a third term.

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The coalition behind Darboe was founded on 12 September 2026 and announced on 18 September. It is coordinated by Halifa Sallah, leader of the People’s Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS), and it is one of three opposition groupings, alongside the UDP-led Gambia First alliance and the Coalition 2026 behind Talib Ahmed Bensouda, a former mayor of Kanifing near Banjul.

Darboe is running as an independent with the coalition behind him. His name is on the accepted list that the IEC validated on 14 November.

The IEC says 27 nomination forms were submitted, 11 candidates withdrew, 16 filed and nine were accepted. Seven were rejected, including Kebba Bojang of the Democratic National Party and Bakusa Dukureh of the Gambian Labour Party.

Darboe opened his campaign on Tuesday 17 November at Ndungu Kebbeh, in the North Bank Region. “If you vote for me in this election, I will lead for only five years, and in 2031, I will be coordinating the elections, but I will not contest in the 2031 polls,” he said there.

He argued that the country has had only three presidents since independence. “It is not right for just three presidents to lead the country in 62 years,” he said, and he promised constitutional change with a two-term limit so that nobody is president for more than 10 years.

Sallah, speaking at the same rally, told the crowd: “The key to your future success is in your votes, so cast your votes wisely.” The next day, Wednesday 18 November, Darboe told voters at Njawara village that they should elect a president with sympathy for citizens, particularly women and children.

Darboe says the coalition envisions a country where all citizens are equal and no religion or ethnic group is placed above another. He also cautioned voters that other candidates who visit them are motivated by self-interest.

For Thursday 26 November, the coalition announced a welcome in the Kombos with, in its words, thousands of Gambians rallying behind him. We cannot confirm that the welcome went ahead or how large the crowd was.

Meetings were planned that day at Faraba Banta, Pirang, Busura, Kombo Dasilameh and Brikama Gidda, ending with a rally at the Brikama Wellingara praying ground. His message was national unity: vote for merit, not tribe or nepotism, and “vote for Team Gambia Grand Coalition 2026, because we have the knowledge and the ability to save the country.”

No poll we could find measures support for Lamin J. Darboe, and on Polymarket, the betting platform, he has no price. Barrow stands at 81% and Ousainou Darboe at 14%, and the next fixed date is election day on Saturday 5 December 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Lamin J. Darboe the same person as Ousainou Darboe?

No. Ousainou Darboe leads the United Democratic Party, while Lamin J. Darboe is a lawyer running as an independent with coalition backing.

Why does a one-term pledge matter in Gambia?

Barrow is seeking a third term under a constitution that still has no term limit. A candidate who promises to leave office speaks directly to that worry.

Can a vote for an independent change the result?

Independents stand on the same ballot as party candidates, and the winner is chosen in a single vote. How many voters back Lamin J. Darboe is not known.

Sources Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, list of accepted presidential candidates and election calendar (iec.gm, opened 27 November 2026); statements by candidate Lamin J. Darboe and coalition coordinator Halifa Sallah, 17 to 26 November 2026; Polymarket, Gambia Presidential Election Winner market, read 26 November 2026, 11:56 p.m. ET

Related coverage: Gambia Opposition Urges Term Limits in East

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