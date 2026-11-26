A little-known candidate has left the race and said he wants a united opposition, but he has not said whom his supporters should back.

File photo, 2008. Arch 22, the landmark arch on the road into Banjul, the capital. (Photo: Ikiwaner, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Gambia

Modou Lamin Sima, a small-party candidate in The Gambia’s presidential race, has pulled out of the vote eleven days before polling day. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs Gambian elections, said he withdrew on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

The exit matters to US readers because it may turn a crowded West African contest into a two-way fight between a sitting president and his main rival. Observers and travellers will also watch how calm the final days of the campaign stay.

Key Facts Who. Modou Lamin Sima, candidate of the small Alliance of Progressive Citizens (APC) party

What. Withdrew from Gambia’s presidential race, saying he wants an opposition alliance

When. Withdrew Tuesday 24 November 2026; election Saturday 5 December 2026

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets give President Barrow 81.5% to win on 5 December (26 Nov, 2 p.m. ET).

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Why the ships are heading back to Egypt” Get the brief

A little-known candidate has left the race and said he wants a united opposition, but he has not said whom his supporters should back.

In its statement, the IEC said Sima, of the Alliance of Progressive Citizens, “has withdrawn his candidature on 24th November, 2026, from the Presidential Election of 5th December, 2026.” Joseph Colley, the IEC chairman and returning officer (the official who runs the count), accepted the withdrawal under Section 50(2)(a) of the Elections Act 2025.

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The statement gave no reason, and 24 November was the last day a candidate could withdraw. The Alliance of Progressive Citizens (APC), a small party, has not explained the decision either.

Sima filed his nomination papers at the IEC headquarters in Kanifing, next to the capital Banjul on Tuesday 3 November 2026, the first day of nominations. IEC officials asked for original proof of citizenship and certificates, and told him he needed 1,040 more voter signatures to reach the national threshold of 5,000 voter signatures.

Serrekunda Market, Gambia (file photo, September 2017). Photo: Appreciating Beauty Photography, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

He completed the requirements and was cleared. At the close of nominations on Saturday 14 November 2026, the IEC had accepted nine presidential candidates from 16 applications.

After filing, Sima set out a 100-day reform agenda covering institutional reform, jobs, agriculture, health care, tourism and education. His economic pitch rested on domestic production, cutting food imports through farm mechanisation, and finance for young people and women.

Sima is an investor in the Gambian health sector and once worked at the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation, a public body. He had begun a campaign tour before withdrawing, and the exit came about ten days after the IEC confirmed his nomination.

In a brief statement to the media in Basse, Sima said he withdrew to pave the way for an alliance with a strong opposition party that can unseat the president. He ruled out aligning with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), though the date of the remark is not established.

Neither Sima nor the APC has said which candidate they will back, as of 25 November 2026. Nor is it clear how many APC voters would follow his lead.

Ousainou Darboe, who leads the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) and is a presidential candidate, reacted at a rally in Jarra Barrow Kunda, reported on 25 November 2026. “I learned from social media that the APC candidate, Lamin Sima, is withdrawing from the presidential election,” he said.

“Although Lamin Sima has not yet announced that he will support UDP and my candidacy, I invite the APC supporters to come and join my campaign,” Darboe told the rally. “And I have hope that Lamin Sima will join me.”

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Darboe said that, from the information he had gathered, Sima believes more campaigning would waste resources because the platforms of strong candidates mirror his own. That is Darboe’s account of Sima’s thinking, and it differs in emphasis from the alliance aim Sima himself stated.

President Adama Barrow of the NPP is seeking a third term in the vote on Saturday 5 December 2026. Sima’s refusal to align with the ruling party points away from Barrow’s camp, though he has named no alternative.

If APC backers follow Sima toward one opposition candidate, the crowded field narrows in practice to Barrow against Darboe. If they scatter or stay home, the effect on the result could be small.

It is not established whether Sima’s name will remain on the printed ballot. Voters will have to look to the commission for that answer.

Readers new to the country will find background in an explainer on Gambia culture and key figures. More election coverage sits in the Gambia news hub.

Gambians vote on Saturday 5 December 2026. Whether Sima or the APC names a favourite before then is the main open question for the opposition.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s “Gambia Presidential Election Winner” market had US$21,502 traded as of 26 November 2026 (2 p.m. ET). It priced Barrow at 81.5% and Darboe at 14.0%.

Prices are bets, not polls. Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will Sima’s supporters back?

Neither Sima nor his party has said. Ousainou Darboe has invited APC supporters to join his campaign.

Why did Sima withdraw?

The electoral commission and his party gave no reason. Sima told the media he wants an alliance with a strong opposition party to unseat the president.

Is President Barrow still running?

Yes. President Adama Barrow is still seeking re-election for the ruling National People’s Party.

More: Gambia news

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Sources Independent Electoral Commission of The Gambia, statement on the withdrawal of a presidential candidate, 25 November 2026, https://iec.gm/withdrawal-of-candidature-of-modou-lamin-sima-of-alliance-of-progressive-citizens/; Elections Act 2025, Section 50(2)(a); Public campaign statements by Ousainou Darboe, Jarra Barrow Kunda, reported 25 November 2026

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